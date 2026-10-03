Martinica shocks Honduras to keep Guatemala’s Nations League hopes alive

Martinica Shocks Honduras in Concacaf Nations League to Reshape Group Dynamics

Martinica defeated Honduras 2-1 in the 2026 Concacaf Nations League after overcoming an early deficit, a result that directly benefits the Guatemala National Team. agn.gt reported that the Caribbean side capitalized on scoring opportunities to shift the group standings.

Fantasy & Market Impact Guatemala controls its own progression path heading into the next home fixture against Suriname.

Honduras faces pressure in the group table following the result.

Tactical discipline becomes paramount for the Bicolor ahead of the Monday decider in front of home supporters.

How the Group Landscape Shifted After the Caribbean Comeback

Honduras initially established control of the fixture, securing an early advantage. agn.gt noted that Martinica refused to lower their arms, finding gaps to overturn the deficit before the final whistle. The 2-1 scoreline alters the projections for the group, injecting momentum into Guatemala’s campaign.

The Azul y Blanco previously secured a draw against Suriname in Paramaribo, keeping their tournament ambitions alive. Guatemala no longer needs outside assistance to advance. Securing a victory in the upcoming fixture guarantees progression to the next round.

Guatemala Prepares for the Decisive Home Fixture Against Suriname

The focus for Guatemala now shifts to the upcoming Monday encounter against Suriname on home soil. agn.gt stated that the team will rely on local support to execute their game plan. A victory at home ensures that the squad advances without depending on other results.

The squad aims to convert opportunities into the result they need on Monday night.

Concacaf Nations League Group Context Fixture / Team Recent Result Upcoming Match Progression Status Martinique Won 2-1 vs. Honduras Pending Boosted hopes Honduras Lost 1-2 vs. Martinica Pending Group standing complicated Guatemala Drew vs. Suriname (Paramaribo) vs. Suriname (Home) Controls own destiny

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