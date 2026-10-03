Orange weather alerts issued for Languedoc-Roussillon

Spanish Weather Front Threatens Pyrénées-Orientales

Severe thunderstorms are forecast to strike southern France, specifically targeting the Pyrénées-Orientales department as an active weather system moves in from Spain late Saturday night into Sunday.

According to Météo-France, a vigorous pluvio-stormy system originating from Spain will impact the Pyrénées-Orientales department, bringing intense downpours and significant cumulative precipitation that could persist well into Sunday evening.

A Warm Weekend Contrast Across the North

The stormy outlook stands in stark contrast to the rest of the country, where a warm and predominantly bright Sunday is unfolding.

National temperatures are averaging around 25°C, running 2°C higher than Saturday’s readings and hovering between 4°C and 8°C above seasonal norms.

Sunshine dominates regions stretching from the Pays de la Loire across to the Hauts-de-France, taking in Normandy. The Paris basin is also seeing skies clear by the afternoon following a cloudier start.

Orange Alerts Issued for Languedoc-Roussillon

While the north and center enjoy mild to warm conditions, the Languedoc-Roussillon region faces severe meteorological conditions. La Chaîne Météo, a property of the Figaro group, has maintained an orange weather alert for heavy rain until 5 p.m. Sunday covering the departments of the Hérault, the Aude, and the Pyrénées-Orientales.

Gard Department Under Close Observation

Forecasters warn that the persistent precipitation could also dump significant rainfall totals across the southern and western fringes of the Gard department. Météo-France noted that the possibility of upgrading the Gard to an orange vigilance level remains under close observation as the storm system evolves.