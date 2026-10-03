How to Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa Live: Channel, Time and Streaming Options

No. 5 Ohio State heads to Kinnick Stadium to face the undefeated No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, Oct. 3. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET, with live television coverage on CBS and multiple streaming options available for fans looking to watch online without a traditional cable contract.

Broadcasting and Streaming Options for Ohio State vs. Iowa

The Oct. 3 clash between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Iowa Hawkeyes airs live nationally on CBS, meaning viewers can access the broadcast through traditional television providers, digital antennas, or various live-TV streaming platforms. For cord-cutters looking to watch the game online, several services carry the network. DirecTV provides a five-day free trial for new subscribers and features CBS across its signature packages—Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier—with pricing starting at $19.99 per month.

Photo: paramountplus.com

Alternative live-TV streaming platforms also carry the matchup. Fubo offers CBS alongside a five-day free trial for new users, with monthly plans starting at $54.99 for the first month before moving to $64.99 thereafter. Hulu + Live TV includes CBS in its channel lineup starting at $89.99 per month, which bundles Disney+ and ESPN+, alongside a three-day free trial.

For dedicated streaming subscribers, Paramount+ provides direct access via its Paramount+ Premium plan, which includes live feeds of local CBS stations. While Paramount+ no longer offers a standalone free trial, the service is included at no extra cost for three months for subscribers to DirecTV’s Entertainment, Choice, or Ultimate packages, while DirecTV’s top-tier Premier package includes Paramount+ indefinitely into its standard lineup.

Team Dynamics and Current Standings in the Big Ten

The Saturday showdown brings together two ranked Big Ten opponents carrying different recent momentum into Iowa City. No. 5 Ohio State enters the contest with a 3-1 overall record and a 1-0 conference standing, anchored by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Ryan Day’s squad looks to secure a road victory after losing to top-ranked Texas on Sept. 12, followed by two wins.

Photo: whereisthegame.com

On the other sideline, Kirk Ferentz’s No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes protect an unblemished 4-0 overall record and a 1-0 conference mark. Iowa comes into the game riding high after securing a last-second, game-winning touchdown over Michigan during the previous weekend.

Game Day Schedule and Broadcast Availability

PT / 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 3. It is recommended that viewers tuning in via national networks like CBS, Paramount+, or FuboTV log in roughly 15 minutes prior to the start time to catch pre-game coverage and starting lineups. Because CBS broadcasts the game nationally, viewers across the country can access the feed, provided they maintain an active subscription to a compatible cable, satellite, or streaming provider.