California Proposition 3 tax hike faces revenue erosion from high earners

California voters head to the polls this November to decide on Proposition 3, a measure that would make permanent the state’s higher income tax rates on high earners originally introduced as a temporary fix in 2012.

Proposing Permanence for California’s Top Tax Bracket

Voters originally approved the higher rates in 2012 as a temporary measure designed to raise marginal tax rates by one to three percentage points. When combined with an additional one percent surcharge on millionaire incomes, California established a top income tax rate of 13.3 percent. Voters subsequently extended these temporary rates through 2030 during the 2016 election cycle. Proposition 3 now seeks to remove the expiration date. If the measure fails, the rates are scheduled to revert in 2031 to 10.3 percent for millionaire incomes and 9.3 percent for everyone else.

Supporters of Proposition 3 have long pointed to public education as the primary beneficiary of these revenues, promising that the funds would help fund California’s public schools and community colleges. Annual proceeds from Proposition 3 are projected by the Legislative Analyst’s Office to range between $5 billion and $15 billion, though that figure overlooks how wealthy taxpayers might actually react to the levy. Studies examining the 2012 Prop 30 tax adjustments reveal that once behavioral changes are factored in, a large portion of the anticipated revenue increases vanished due to affluent taxpayers relocating elsewhere, and an even greater loss stemmed from taxpayers who stayed but generated or reported lower incomes.

Behavioral Shifts and the Federal Tax Code Collision

The federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 placed a $10,000 ceiling on state and local tax deductions, which served to speed up this revenue decline. Prior to this limitation, high-earning residents in California were able to deduct a substantial portion of their state tax liabilities from their federal returns, which lessened the heavy impact of the top marginal rate. Following the implementation of the SALT restriction, wealthy Californians faced nearly the full burden of the state’s maximum tax rates for the first time, which caused a dramatic jump in their actual marginal tax rate and strengthened their motivation to move away or reorganize their earnings. Estimates indicate that since 2018, the state has been experiencing greater losses from diminished or migrated tax bases than it manages to bring in from what remains.

Capital Gains Pressures on Longtime Homeowners

While supporters of Proposition 3 emphasize that the higher rates are paid by the wealthiest 2% of Californians, the tax brackets are closer to many residents than they might think. The Legislative Analyst’s Office confirms that about 2% of California taxpayers pay these rates in any given year. However, looking at just one year fails to capture the full scope of residents who will cross into those tax brackets at some point during their lives.

Taxable income thresholds for these elevated rates presently commence at approximately $371,000 for unmarried filers and $742,000 for couples filing jointly. Salaries and business earnings do not make up the entirety of these amounts. Capital gains are also factored in, such as one-time taxable profits realized from offloading a small enterprise or residential property. A significant number of long-term property owners in California could see the profits from home sales representing their accumulated life savings subjected to these elevated tax brackets.

California adheres to federal guidelines by generally permitting homeowners to shield up to $250,000 of profit when selling a primary dwelling, with the threshold doubling to $500,000 for married couples filing joint returns. Those limits were set in 1997 and have never been adjusted for inflation. Based on Redfin’s 2025 data, profits exceeding $250,000 were recorded in 62% of California home sales, while 33% generated gains surpassing $500,000 — figures that translate to 9.34 million and 4.95 million properties, respectively, when applied to the state’s existing housing inventory. This means that significant shares of voters will have capital gains that will increase their taxable income.

Diverted Revenues and Rising School Pension Obligations

Higher revenues do not necessarily translate into additional classroom resources. School districts have been designated as the recipients of funds from these progressive tax tiers by California, while simultaneously being mandated by the state to allocate growing portions of their budgets toward retirement fund obligations.

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Calculations show that between 2015 and 2023, combined yearly pension payments tied to California kindergarten through 12th-grade public school systems—omitting contributions made directly by educators—climbed by roughly $8.5 billion to reach an estimated total of $13 billion. The majority of the extra revenue produced by the higher tax brackets has been swallowed up by this surge in pension expenses. Over the past two decades, retirement spending for school employees has significantly outpaced overall education spending. Pension contributions grew from claiming 7 percent of overall school employee expenditures to consuming upwards of 13 percent by the year 2023.

When Californians cast their ballots this November, the debate over Proposition 3 will test whether voters prioritize extending temporary tax brackets whose revenues are largely absorbed by legacy pension obligations and challenged by the shifting geography of the state’s wealthiest residents.