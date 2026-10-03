Tom Cruise Comedy Digger Sparks Fifty Percent Split On Rotten Tomatoes

Tom Cruise stars as an oil tycoon in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s satirical comedy Digger, which sparked a 50 percent split on Rotten Tomatoes following its press screenings in New York and Los Angeles.

The Critical Divide Over Iñárritu’s Satire

In a review for NPR, critic Bob Mondello highlighted the film’s ambitious scope. The Warner Bros. feature casts Cruise as Digger Rockwell, a billionaire whose Greenland oil rig triggers an ecological disaster. Mondello emphasized that the film relies on a major, unspoilable narrative turn at the 30-minute mark that completely alters the audience’s perspective on the characters and stakes.

However, the broader critical landscape remains fiercely polarized. The Boston Globe panned the project as “the worst movie of Tom Cruise’s career,” while The London Evening Standard hailed it as a 5-out-of-5 “audacious, risky, terrific fun.” Initial reviews reveal a dead-even split out of the gate, with the Rotten Tomatoes meter hovering right around 50 percent.

A Heavy Hitting Cast Supporting a Divisive Narrative

The Bottom Line on Digger The Premise: Tom Cruise plays an oil tycoon whose Greenland drilling triggers an ecological disaster.

Tom Cruise plays an oil tycoon whose Greenland drilling triggers an ecological disaster. The Critical Split: Early reviews sit at a 50 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, divided between masterwork praise and severe backlash.

Early reviews sit at a 50 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, divided between masterwork praise and severe backlash. The Financial Stakes: Industry insiders predict a tough road to recouping the film’s estimated $130 million investment.

Alongside Cruise, the film features a heavyweight ensemble cast including Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons. Goodman portrays President Compson, while Ahmed plays Nirav Ganesh. Critics highlighted a pivotal 10-minute monologue delivered by Cruise to European leaders as a standout dramatic showcase, drawing direct comparisons to his famous courtroom address in A Few Good Men.

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Despite strong praise for the film’s Emmanuel Lubezki cinematography and Dennis Gassner production design—noted by Empire—many reviewers flagged severe pacing and tone issues. IndieWire characterized the project as a “mega-budget Dr. Strangelove riff so detached from human truth that its most believable character is a one-eyed animatronic cat named Maggie.” Similarly, The New York Post criticized Cruise’s performance, with the outlet stating that the actor “did this kind of thing vastly better when he played Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder” and adding, “I would’ve rather seen Nicolas Cage or Woody Harrelson as Digger.”

Box Office Projections and Studio Economics

Financial analysts are closely monitoring how mainstream ticket buyers will respond to such an aggressive, unconventional satire. Warner Bros. and Legendary face steep hurdles in recouping an estimated $130 million investment, with several early trade attendees predicting a poor CinemaScore upon public release. To contextualize the financial weight of this release, a breakdown of comparable high-risk auteur swings illustrates the commercial gamble:

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Film Title Director Estimated Budget Critical Reception Strategy Digger Alejandro González Iñárritu $130 Million Deeply divisive political/climate satire Don’t Look Up (2021) Adam McKay undisclosed budget Broad satirical allegory with ensemble cast Dr. Strangelove (1964) Stanley Kubrick undisclosed budget Initially dismissed by critics, later praised

Whether general audiences embrace that ambition or follow the pessimistic box office forecasts remains the industry’s defining question as Digger heads into theaters.

Early Industry Reactions and Critic Previews

First reactions from press screenings highlighted the extreme polarity surrounding the project. Digger is the biggest swing of Cruise’s career, noted Chris Gore of Film Threat, adding that it is either going to blow your mind or you’ll have other thoughts when you learn what is really happening in Iñárritu’s masterfully directed film. On The Weekend Warrior Show, Edward Douglas offered a tempered take, stating, I cannot say that Digger is very good, although I could tell what Iñarritu and Cruise were going for, and noting that the film is also kind of generally unpleasant. Meanwhile, Mike Ryan observed, Tom Cruise, as you probably expect, is going for it in DIGGER, which makes me want to like it. Reviewers also pointed out structural oddities, including a major reveal near the conclusion. As Edward Douglas described it, There is a major reveal (not a twist) towards the end that almost justifies the craziness… but it will be a tough movie to review, and I expect a HORRENDOUS CinemaScore. By contrast, other commentators embraced the high-risk gamble, with Mike Ryan naming it as a top contender for Best Picture.