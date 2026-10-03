FSSAI Declares Nestle Low-Fat Dairy Whitener Unsafe at Delhi Hotel

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has declared a sample of Nestle India’s low-fat dairy whitener unsafe and substandard following a laboratory analysis. The product sample was collected from the premises of Bharat Hotels Ltd., operating as The Lalit in Connaught Place, New Delhi, prompting the regulator to prohibit its sale immediately.

The Bottom Line Regulatory Action: FSSAI directed the prohibition of the sale of the Nestle low-fat dairy whitener after a Food Analyst’s laboratory report flagged non-compliance under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

FSSAI directed the prohibition of the sale of the Nestle low-fat dairy whitener after a Food Analyst’s laboratory report flagged non-compliance under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Company Response: Nestle India maintains that the product is safe, asserting that laboratory test results mistook naturally occurring milk phosphorus for restricted food additives.

Nestle India maintains that the product is safe, asserting that laboratory test results mistook naturally occurring milk phosphorus for restricted food additives. Preceding Scrutiny: This regulatory intervention follows separate FSSAI adjudication cases initiated weeks prior regarding infant nutrition products and labeling claims.

Laboratory Findings and Regulatory Notice at The Lalit

According to updates shared by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, the contentious sample was drawn from the premises of M/s Bharat Hotels Ltd. (The Lalit) in New Delhi. The Food Analyst’s laboratory examined the item and formally classified it as both substandard and unsafe, indicating a direct breach of provisions set out under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Following the laboratory findings, authorities issued an official notice to the food business operator and provided a complete copy of the analysis report for reference and necessary action. Regulators subsequently directed the food business operator to immediately halt the sale of the identified dairy whitener. Public filings did not specify what particular ingredient, contaminant, or parameter caused the sample to be classified as unsafe and substandard.

Nestle India Counters With Natural Phosphorus Defense

Rejecting the implications of the regulatory restriction, a spokesperson for Nestle India stated that the low-fat dairy whitener remains entirely safe for consumption and adheres strictly to all governing regulatory frameworks. The company addressed the technical basis of the dispute by explaining the chemical composition of milk-based goods.

Photo: NDTV Food

“Phosphorus is a nutrient that occurs naturally in milk and is therefore present in all milk-based products,” the company said. Nestle argued that the FSSAI laboratory reports measured total phosphorus against additive limits without accounting for the baseline mineral content naturally present in dairy ingredients.

Furthermore, corporate representatives confirmed ongoing engagement with regulatory officials through the established legal due process. The company has submitted comparative data across similar milk-based product categories to demonstrate baseline mineral levels to the authority.

Appeals Process and Broader Regulatory Scrutiny

Under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the food business operator has been granted a designated timeframe to file an official appeal against the Food Analyst’s report. In the interim, consumers have been advised to monitor official communications and verify product information.

Photo: India Today

This enforcement action arrives shortly after a separate sequence of regulatory scrutiny involving Nestle India. FSSAI recently initiated three adjudication cases against the company concerning infant nutrition items, including NAN Excella Pro Stage 1, Lactogen Pro 1, and a separate follow-up formula flagged over biotin content and promotional labeling concerns.

Regulatory Event Target Product Category Regulatory Authority Status Dairy Whitener Analysis Low-Fat Dairy Whitener FSSAI Sale Prohibited / Under Appeal Infant Nutrition Adjudication NAN Excella Pro & Lactogen Pro FSSAI Adjudication Proceedings Filed

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.