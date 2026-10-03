Enzyme UBE2N Protects Liver from Severe Disease Damage

Researchers co-led by Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University have identified that declining levels of the UBE2N enzyme in liver cells contribute to the progression of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease into its severe form, known as MASH, according to findings published in Nature Metabolism.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What was found: A protective enzyme called UBE2N naturally drops in liver cells as fatty liver disease worsens, leading to damaged energy-producing structures within the cells.

A protective enzyme called UBE2N naturally drops in liver cells as fatty liver disease worsens, leading to damaged energy-producing structures within the cells. What it means: Restoring this enzyme in laboratory mice successfully reduced liver fat accumulation, inflammation, and scarring.

Restoring this enzyme in laboratory mice successfully reduced liver fat accumulation, inflammation, and scarring. Why it matters: This discovery points toward a potential future treatment target for a common condition that currently lacks a direct cure.

The Scale of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease

An estimated 100 million people in the U.S. have metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), which was formerly called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, according to data from the American Liver Foundation. Out of that population, roughly 20% to 25% go on to develop metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). This more serious progression involves excess liver fat accompanied by active inflammation, cellular injury, and scarring.

Current medical care for MASH focuses mainly on lifestyle modifications and efforts to limit additional injury to the organ. Although some medications are available, therapeutic options remain limited, and there is currently no cure for the condition.

Cellular Damage and the Role of the UBE2N Enzyme

Earlier research has pointed to damaged mitochondria—the cellular structures responsible for producing energy—as a major contributor to the development and progression of MASH. In the new multicenter preclinical study, researchers discovered that levels of the UBE2N enzyme decline in liver cells as the disease advances.

“The UBE2N enzyme appears to protect the liver from the inflammation and damage associated with MASH by helping remove damaged mitochondria and supporting the breakdown of fat,” explained Ekihiro Seki, MD, PhD, who serves as a professor of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Cedars-Sinai and co-led the corresponding authorship of the work. “When levels of the enzyme fell, we saw more damaged cells and injury to the liver.”

Restoring UBE2N Levels in Laboratory Models

To test the functional impact of this decline, researchers restored UBE2N to normal levels in the livers of laboratory mice. Following this intervention, they observed measurable reductions in fat accumulation, inflammation, and tissue scarring.

“The identification of this enzyme’s role in regulating mitochondria in the liver is an important advance in understanding steatotic liver disease,” noted Shelly Lu, MD, occupying the role of Women’s Guild Chair in Gastroenterology while also directing the Karsh Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Cedars-Sinai. “Future studies can test whether enhancing this protective pathway can complement existing treatments, identify patients most likely to benefit and lead to new therapeutic approaches for preventing advanced disease.”

Overview of MASLD Progression and UBE2N Study Parameters Metric / Factor Data / Observation Estimated U.S. MASLD Population 100 million people Progression Rate to MASH 20% to 25% of MASLD cases Key Cellular Target Mitochondria and UBE2N enzyme Experimental Intervention Restoring UBE2N levels in murine models Observed Outcomes in Mice Reduced fat accumulation, inflammation, and scarring

Research Support and Collaborating Institutions

The study was co-led by researchers at Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University alongside an international team of collaborators. The paper’s co-authors also count Michitaka Matsuda, So Yeon Kim, Takashi Tsuchiya, Yoon Seok Roh, Feng Wang, Jin Lee, Jeong-Su Park, Meizhou Huang, Hwan Ma, Guoyan Sui, Zixiong Zhou, Xufeng Wu, Haram Lee, Soohwan Oh, Hanseul Park, Key-Hwan Lim, Chun-Woong Park, Sang-Bae Han, Jin Tae Hong, and Michael Karin among them.

Funding for the work was provided by the National Research Foundation of Korea, the Regional Innovation System & Education (RISE) programme of Chungbuk, the Pinnacle Research Award of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the San Diego Digestive Diseases Research Center (SDDRC) Pilot/Feasibility Grant, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

References

Nature Metabolism: Preclinical study on UBE2N enzyme regulation of mitochondria in steatotic liver disease.

American Liver Foundation: Prevalence statistics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

National Institutes of Health: Research grant support documentation (R01DK085252, R01DK138591, R01CA301632).

Disclaimer: This article is published by Archyde.com for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.