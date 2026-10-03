ACISOGA Molecule Identified as Key Biomarker for Colorectal Cancer Risk

A collaborative study published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention has identified ACISOGA, a molecule related to polyamine metabolism, as a possible biomarker associated with the progression of colorectal lesions and an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer. Researchers analyzed serum samples from 513 participants and validated findings in a cohort of over 1,100 individuals from the EPIC study.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What was found: Blood levels of a specific molecule called ACISOGA rise progressively as colorectal tissue changes from healthy states to precancerous lesions and fully developed cancer.

Blood levels of a specific molecule called ACISOGA rise progressively as colorectal tissue changes from healthy states to precancerous lesions and fully developed cancer. How it was tested: Using advanced metabolomics examining over 1,500 metabolic characteristics in patient serum samples, reinforced by genetic data from over 1,100 European study participants.

Using advanced metabolomics examining over 1,500 metabolic characteristics in patient serum samples, reinforced by genetic data from over 1,100 European study participants. What it means for patients: While not yet ready for routine clinical screening, this discovery paves the way for future tools that could better assess individual cancer risk and guide early prevention.

Metabolomic Profiling Identifies ACISOGA in Serum Samples

Colorectal cancer remains a leading cause of cancer incidence and mortality worldwide. Despite established screening programs, identifying which precancerous lesions will progress to malignant tumors continues to be a major challenge in clinical oncology.

The research team examined serum samples from 513 participants. This cohort included healthy individuals, patients with varying degrees of risk and precancerous colorectal lesions, and those with a confirmed diagnosis of colorectal cancer. By screening more than 1,500 metabolic features, the investigators isolated ACISOGA—a metabolite involved in polyamine metabolism—as the metabolite with the most consistent association with tumor progression.

The data revealed a clear, continuous trend: circulating levels of ACISOGA increased stepwise from healthy controls through intermediate-risk lesions up to advanced cancer cases.

Genetic Validation Across European Cohorts

To ensure robust statistical validity, the research group cross-referenced their metabolomic findings with genomic data. Genetic analyses pinpointed specific regions of the human genome directly associated with levels of ACISOGA.

According to the research team, individuals carrying genetic predispositions that drive higher levels of ACISOGA also demonstrated a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. To further cement these conclusions, the team validated their findings in an independent external cohort comprising more than 1,100 participants drawn from the large-scale European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) study.

Blanca Rius-Sansalvador, a researcher at ICO L’Hospitalet and IDIBELL and first author of the study, noted that this insight could eventually help shape more precise tools to strengthen early detection programs. Mireia Obón-Santacana, author of the study, emphasized the value of integrating independent lines of evidence—combining metabolomics, genetics, and multi-center validation—to clarify the underlying biological pathways governing tumor development.

Summary of the ACISOGA Colorectal Cancer Biomarker Study Design Parameter Discovery Cohort Validation Cohort (EPIC) Sample Size 513 participants >1,100 participants Sample Type Serum European epidemiological cohorts Analytical Method Advanced metabolomics (>1,500 metabolic features) & genomics Genetic and epidemiological correlation Key Metabolite ACISOGA (polyamine metabolism) Genomic region validation

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients should not attempt to measure or interpret polyamine metabolites outside of a registered clinical trial framework. Standard screening protocols remain the gold standard for early detection and prevention.

Molecular Biomarkers for the Evaluation of Colorectal Cancer

Individuals experiencing persistent gastrointestinal symptoms should consult a primary care physician or gastroenterologist immediately, regardless of familial risk scores or biomarker research updates.

Future Directions in Biomarker Research

Both Rius-Sansalvador and Obón-Santacana stated that more research is required before this biomarker can be incorporated into clinical practice. However, the results open a promising path to improve the early identification of people with higher risk and potentially move toward more personalized prevention strategies.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician regarding any health condition or screening protocol.