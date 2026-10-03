Giro d Italia 2027 route rumors spark Tadej Pogacar return speculation

The 2027 Giro d’Italia is slated to start in Trieste with an opening stage crossing into Slovenian territory, according to leaked details of the route covered by ciclo21.com. This layout has immediately fueled speculation about a potential return by Slovenian star Tadej Pogačar to the Italian Grand Tour.

Trieste Departure and Slovenian Route Speculation

Leaked details reported by ciclo21.com indicate that the 2027 Corsa Rosa will kick off in Trieste. The first stage is expected to venture into Slovenian territory. This cross-border design has naturally ignited rumors regarding Tadej Pogačar’s calendar. As reported by ciclismoaldia.es, citing RAI analyst Beppe Conti, RCS Sport may be crafting a northern-heavy route specifically to entice the former world champion back to the race.

Pogačar previously dominated the Giro d’Italia in 2024, wearing the Maglia Rosa for the majority of the race and securing five stage victories before claiming the Tour de France. With his 2027 plans still unannounced, analysts suggest the Slovenian border start serves as a direct nod to the current superstar. Furthermore, this edition marks the first route signed by Luca Guercilena, the former Lidl-Trek boss who now serves as the general director of RCS Sport’s cycling division.

Photo: ciclismoaldia.es

Climbing the Mortirolo and Gavia

Following the Grand Départ, the race is projected to head south along the Adriatic coast. Ciclo21.com notes that the first high-mountain finish will arrive in Abruzzo, with Naples potentially serving as the southernmost turning point of the entire three-week race before the peloton swings back toward the Alps.

The second week shifts focus to the Valtellina region. Leaks point to possible ascents over legendary climbs like the Passo Gavia and the Mortirolo. Meanwhile, the third week features a time trial in the Montes Berici and a prospective international excursion into Austria, with Lienz highlighted as a potential destination. The official presentation for the Trieste Grande Partenza is scheduled for October 12, while the complete route unveiling will follow in November.

Remco Evenepoel Eyes an Italian Return

Pogačar is not the only Grand Tour contender linked with a 2027 Giro campaign. According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by ciclismoaldia.es, Remco Evenepoel is also evaluating a return to the race four years after his last appearance in 2023.

Evenepoel’s history with the Corsa Rosa has been fraught with early exits, having started the race twice and abandoned on both occasions. Since then, the Belgian rider has finished third in his 2024 Tour de France debut and second behind Pogačar this past summer, alongside his Vuelta a España victory in 2022. While Gazzetta emphasizes that Evenepoel’s participation remains an exploratory idea rather than a confirmed commitment, the prospect sets up a potential heavyweight showdown in Italy.

Giro d’Italia 2027 Route Rumors and Key Milestones Milestone / Region Projected Detail Source Grande Partenza Trieste start with a stage crossing into Slovenia ciclo21.com / ciclismoaldia.es Presentation Date Grande Partenza details expected on October 12 ciclo21.com Southernmost Point Abruzzo mountain finish and potential Naples turnaround ciclo21.com / ciclismoaldia.es Key Climbs Passo Gavia and Mortirolo in the Valtellina ciclo21.com / ciclismoaldia.es Final Week Montes Berici time trial and potential Lienz, Austria stage ciclo21.com

Official confirmation of the complete route and the confirmed rider roster will arrive when RCS Sport holds its formal presentation in November.