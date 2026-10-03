TSV 1860 Munich Faces Injury Crisis Ahead of Ansbach Clash

Injury Crisis Strikes TSV 1860 München Before Ansbach Clash

TSV 1860 München heads into Saturday’s home fixture facing a severe personnel shortage. Four key players are listed as doubtful for the clash against SpVgg Ansbach. Manager Alper Kayabunar confirmed the fitness concerns during Friday’s pre-match press conference, throwing preparations for the 2 PM fixture at the Grünwalder Stadion into uncertainty.

The squad depth of the Munich club faces an immediate test as the team prepares to host the lower-table side. Kayabunar revealed that goalkeeper Vitus Eicher, captain Dennis Dressel, Michael Eberwein, and Lasse Faßmann are all battling physical setbacks ahead of the weekend encounter.

Kayabunar Weighs Contingencies Amid Leadership Voids

“We still have one training session and will decide after that,” Kayabunar explained to reporters. He expressed hope that at least a portion of his core quartet can prove their fitness in time. Should the key figures fail to recover, the manager indicated confidence in his secondary options, pointing to recent performances from returning players.

Paul Bachmann is slated to step in between the posts if Eicher remains sidelined. Bachmann already featured during last weekend’s 3-1 defeat in Burghausen.

Scrambling for Structure Across the Pitch

In the defensive center, Eric Uhlmann is expected to partner with Felix Weber. Damjan Dordan stands ready to absorb Dressel’s responsibilities on the double pivot alongside Tunay Deniz.

Raphael Ott emerges as the primary candidate to fill the vacant number-ten role left by Eberwein. Ott looks to spark his offensive form after a mixed outing in Burghausen.

Ansbach Arrives in Giesing Carrying Renewed Momentum

The opponent arriving in Giesing presents a distinct tactical challenge despite its early-season struggles. SpVgg Ansbach endured a difficult opening stretch, collecting zero points from its first six matches to anchor the bottom of the standings.

However, Niklas Reutelhuber’s side has completely reversed its trajectory. They secured three victories and ten total points across their last four outings.

Tactical Respect and Traveling Support Set the Stage

Reutelhuber approaches the fixture with visible confidence, noting that the hosts appear vulnerable. Kayabunar shares a healthy respect for the opposition’s tactical identity, emphasizing their proficiency in transition play.

Approximately 600 traveling supporters are expected to accompany the Franconian side into Munich. The match kicks off Saturday afternoon at the Grünwalder Stadion as 1860 seeks a much-needed result.