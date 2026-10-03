US and 15 Nations Release Kyoto Vision Statement on AI Science

The United States on Sunday will release a joint statement with 15 other countries in Kyoto, Japan, describing a shared vision for a “golden age of science” that embraces the potential of artificial intelligence.

Kyoto Vision and the Push for Super Intelligence

The announcement, titled the “Kyoto Vision for a Golden Age of Science,” is expected at the annual Science and Technology in Society Forum, according to an nbcnews.com report. The forum, which gathers international experts and policymakers, has met yearly since 2004. The document acknowledges the benefits of science and technology to society while encouraging research that incorporates artificial intelligence.

Notably, the statement adopts the term “super intelligence” to describe the technology, given President Donald Trump’s recent executive order renaming the technology. Michael Kratsios, who leads the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, played the central role in developing the vision statement. Representatives from other nations who signed the declaration included tech ministers hailing from Japan, Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

During the forum, Kratsios will present remarks—which were provided to nbcnews.com prior to the event—detailing a future of scientific advancement where AI systems and robotic laboratories formulate experiments, test iterations, and process outcomes at incredible speeds. “Super intelligence applied to science will be an incredible force for democratization of research and breakthrough developments,” he plans to say.

Metascience and Institutional Reform

Beyond raw computing power, the vision statement places a heavy emphasis on “metascience”—a term that describes the study of the scientific process itself. This field has gained wider government attention in recent years. Jenn Gustetic, director of metascience and research and development policy at the Institute for Progress, noted that the inclusion of metascience in the international declaration signals increased international adoption.

Domestically, this shift aligns with recent administrative changes. In September, the National Science Foundation announced the establishment of an Office of Metascience, tasked with evaluating new approaches to funding and identifying which award mechanisms lead to the best scientific outcomes. Brian Stone, the agency’s acting director, described the new office as a mechanism to build a learning, self-improving institution.

Kratsios is also leading the Genesis Mission, a national effort Trump launched last year to “unleash a new age of AI‑accelerated innovation and discovery.” He plans to host a summit about it in Washington, D.C., on Thursday with scientific and business leaders.

Contrasting Visions for Public Trust and Funding

While international partners celebrate the promise of AI-driven research, domestic critics point to a sharp disconnect between the administration’s rhetoric and its budget proposals. The vision statement asserts that public trust is the bedrock of scientific innovation, yet the administration has repeatedly attempted to make drastic cuts to federal funding for scientific research.

The administration’s proposed budget for the 2027 fiscal year includes cutting funding for the National Science Foundation by about half. Gretchen Goldman, CEO of the Union of Concerned Scientists, criticized these budgetary actions in the nbcnews.com report, arguing that the administration had undermined many scientific research efforts.

“It’s hard to take seriously any promises of increased trust and transparency when you look at the actions they’ve taken,” Goldman said, citing in particular to cuts to the National Institutes of Health. As international policymakers gather in Kyoto to map out a heavily automated future for global laboratories, domestic stakeholders continue to debate how budget contractions will shape the practical realities of scientific inquiry.