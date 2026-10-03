Lutech Hires Microsoft Modern Workplace Specialist for SCCM and Intune

Lutech is looking for a Specialista SCCM and Modern Workplace to join its technology hub, as shpallje.com reported. The role focuses on managing and evolving enterprise Microsoft endpoint environments, steering a migration path from traditional on-premises infrastructures to cloud-native architectures.

Operating through six distinct technological divisions—Consulting, Solutions, Digital, Cybersecurity, Services, and Cloud—Lutech positions the new hire within a structured technical context. The candidate will take on both operational tasks and architectural projects aimed at safeguarding and streamlining large corporate device fleets.

Core Responsibilities Across Endpoint Management

The incoming specialist will shoulder direct administrative ownership of the Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (MECM/SCCM) infrastructure. Daily duties span critical enterprise workflows including software distribution, patch management, and Operating System Deployment (OSD).

Engineers stepping into this position will configure complex task sequences, manage driver lifecycles, and build custom OS images. Responsibilities also cover the deployment of software packages formatted as MSI, EXE, and MSIX across Windows 10 and Windows 11 Enterprise environments, keeping endpoints secure through systematic vulnerability remediation and compliance checks.

Cloud Transformation and Intune Integration

A central objective of the Tiranë-based role is accelerating the transition from legacy setups to modern, cloud-first models. The position requires hands-on implementation of Microsoft Intune alongside co-management scenarios that bridge SCCM and cloud endpoints.

The candidate will deploy Windows Autopilot for automated provisioning and tie endpoints directly to Microsoft Entra ID with Hybrid Join configurations. Automation forms a pillar of the operational workflow, requiring custom script development via PowerShell to eliminate manual provisioning friction across the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

Technical Requirements and Assessment Criteria

Lutech mandates deep familiarity with MECM/SCCM, Microsoft Intune, Windows Autopilot, and Entra ID integration. Candidates must demonstrate practical mastery over group policies (GPOs), software packaging pipelines, and endpoint security principles.

The company lists several valuable assets for applicants, including prior experience with Modern Workplace transformations, SCCM-to-Intune migrations, and implementations of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Relevant Microsoft certifications spanning endpoint management, modern desktop administration, and cloud security will also factor into the evaluation.