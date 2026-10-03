Home » News » Dr. Jennifer Ashton Says Fiber Is the New Protein and Why You Need It

Fiber is on the verge of becoming the new dietary focal point, according to Dr. Jennifer Ashton, an OB-GYN specializing in nutrition and obesity medicine who recently appeared on TODAY to discuss daily nutritional habits. Despite widespread cultural fixation on protein, Ashton emphasized that the vast majority of adults fail to consume adequate daily amounts of fiber, which is naturally abundant in plant foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, and seeds.

Daily Fiber Requirements for Men and Women

Daily fiber targets vary by age and sex, with women generally requiring 20 to 30 grams per day and men typically needing targets in the mid-30s, as outlined by Ashton during her appearance on TODAY. For women over age 50, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend at least 21 grams of fiber per day. Ashton noted that these thresholds remain largely unmet across the general population, leaving a significant gap in daily nutritional intake.

Beyond standard digestive and cardiovascular support, adequate fiber intake influences metabolism, immune function, and hormone regulation. Dietary fiber separates into two distinct forms: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance in the digestive tract, which slows digestion and assists in managing blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Insoluble fiber adds bulk to stool and facilitates movement through the gastrointestinal system. Both types are necessary for optimal physiological function.

Hormonal Regulation and the Gut Microbiome During Menopause

For women undergoing menopause, fiber intake carries specific relevance regarding the gut microbiome and estrogen regulation. Ashton explained on TODAY that consuming adequate soluble and insoluble fiber helps regulate estrogen levels through the estrobolome, the environment by which gut bacteria regulate the body’s levels of estrogen. While researchers continue to study the exact mechanisms connecting the gut microbiome to menopausal health, this biological pathway highlights another dimension of dietary fiber.

To ensure these nutritional goals are met, Ashton recommends front-loading fiber intake rather than deferring it to later meals. During her TODAY segment, she described her personal routine of stacking the deck early in the morning with a breakfast bowl that yields approximately 15 grams of fiber—more than half the daily recommendation for many women.

A Doctor’s High-Fiber Morning Routine

Ashton prepares her morning meal the night before, combining flaxseeds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, wheat germ, and cacao nibs in soy milk, and finishing the dish with a half-cup of raspberries. Raspberries and chia seeds serve as sources of fiber, while the soy milk and seeds introduce plant-based protein and healthy fats to round out the nutritional profile of the bowl.

However, Ashton cautioned against assuming that minor culinary additions—such as a casual sprinkle of seeds or a sparse handful of berries—automatically fulfill daily requirements. She stressed the importance of tracking actual intake to confirm that consumption meets the 20-to-30-gram threshold. Alternative strategies for increasing daily fiber include adding berries, chia seeds, or ground flaxseed to oatmeal or yogurt, selecting high-fiber whole-grain cereals, or incorporating beans and vegetables into eggs, lunch, and dinner.