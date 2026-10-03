Rheinmetall Denel Munition Targets 2027 for LongClaw Glide Bomb Production

Maximilian Froch, chief executive of Rheinmetall Denel Munition, stated that the company anticipates launching a manufacturing facility for the LongClaw glide bomb by the latter half of 2027, representing a major development for the South African defense industry.

Production Timeline and Technical Specifications for LongClaw

The weapon weighs 7.5 kilograms and carries a 3-kilogram warhead. Rheinmetall Denel Munition, commonly known as RDM, states that the munition can travel about 15 kilometers when released from an altitude of roughly 4.9 kilometers. Company representatives note that this range describes a particular release condition rather than a fixed distance the bomb would travel from every altitude.

Unlike standard loitering munitions that fly directly into their targets, LongClaw is designed as a separate weapon released from an aircraft. Its integrated wings allow it to glide toward a designated target, while an onboard satellite-based guidance system directs its path. Small quantities of the bomb are currently being assembled manually, and the weapon has already undergone evaluation on several drone platforms. However, RDM has not yet announced that a full production line is operating, nor has it identified a confirmed buyer.

Local Design Within a German Defence Portfolio

Maximilian Froch, the chief executive of RDM, stated that LongClaw was designed entirely in South Africa and that most of its components would be manufactured locally. “We have tried to have the most indigenous solution possible,” Froch said.

RDM operates as a South African company jointly owned by Rheinmetall’s German ammunition business, which holds a 51 percent stake, and South African state defense company Denel, which holds the remaining share. This ownership structure makes the upcoming production plan particularly notable for South Africa’s defense industry. A locally designed weapon could theoretically be manufactured through a company with established international sales channels, though that does not guarantee export orders.

RDM is also actively attempting to interest the South African National Defence Force in acquiring LongClaw. Froch noted to DefenceWeb that any international sales would require official approval from South Africa’s arms export authorities. As of the latest updates, neither a domestic procurement contract nor an overseas sale has been formally announced.

During the Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition in September, scale models of the munition were showcased on a pair of South African aircraft, namely Paramount’s Mwari aircraft and its V-Raven drone. Company representatives clarify that displaying a weapon on an aircraft should not be mistaken for confirmation that either platform has entered operational service with LongClaw.