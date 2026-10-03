Western Bulldogs Defeat St Kilda in Low-Scoring AFLW Clash

St Kilda Sets Unwanted AFLW Record in Defeat to Western Bulldogs

St Kilda recorded its lowest score in an AFLW match, kicking just a single point in a 30-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium in Ballarat during Round 8 of the 2026 AFLW season. Ashleigh Richards scored a behind in the final 90 seconds to prevent the winless Saints from finishing the match scoreless, sealing a 3.13 (31) to 0.1 (1) result.

Fantasy & Market Impact Isabelle Pritchard delivered another elite fantasy outing through the midfield, racking up 35 disposals and six clearances in testing wet conditions.

Alice Edmonds dominated the ruck department for the Bulldogs, pulling in 19 disposals and 29 hitouts.

St Kilda’s offensive output hit a season low.

Tactical Breakdown and the Conditions at Mars Stadium

Bitingly cold weather and sideways rain swept through Ballarat on the day, creating a slippery deck that heavily disrupted traditional ball-handling. The Western Bulldogs adapted by committing to one-percenters, kicking the ball off the deck, and gaining territory at all costs. The contested possession count heavily reflected this territory dominance, with the Bulldogs winning 128 to 84.

Play became firmly locked on the Bulldogs’ forward flank during the third quarter, though the home side struggled to generate clean conversion opportunities from their entries. The Bulldogs eventually found their rhythm in attack through clever adaptations, utilizing soccer-style ground kicks to break St Kilda’s forward press.

Match Statistics and Key Contributor Analysis

Statistic / Metric Western Bulldogs St Kilda Final Score 3.13 (31) 0.1 (1) Contested Possessions 128 84 Leading Disposals Isabelle Pritchard (35) Watson (Team Best) Leading Hitouts Alice Edmonds (29) –

The Bulldogs’ midfield engine room was spearheaded by Isabelle Pritchard and ruck mainstay Alice Edmonds, who combined her 19 disposals with 29 hitouts. Meanwhile, Cleo Buttifant slotted smoothly into a permanent midfield rotation, kicking her first career goal to open the scoring. Elaine Grigg led the defensive pressure indices for the victors, laying seven tackles and applying heavy physical presence in the front half.

Photo: saints.com.au

Broader Round 8 Context and Ladder Implications

The 30-point loss leaves St Kilda anchored firmly at the bottom of the ladder as the league’s only winless team. Ash Richards’ late behind saved the club from the ignominy of a bagel, though the final scoreline represents the Saints’ lowest to date.

Photo: ABC News & Headlines

Elsewhere in Round 8, Essendon secured an eight-point comeback victory over GWS behind Madison Prespakis’ 35 disposals, while the Gold Coast Suns clinched their first victory over the Brisbane Lions, winning a fiery Q-Clash. St Kilda will look to reset as they return home to face Collingwood at RSEA Park on Saturday afternoon, while the Western Bulldogs prepare to open Pride Round against Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval on Friday evening.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.