US President Donald Trump claimed during an Oklahoma rally that Iranian nuclear facilities targeted in a 2025 military strike also functioned as drug manufacturing plants. The remarks baffled nuclear policy experts and occurred alongside separate diplomatic friction over a security incident near the UK’s RAF Fairford base.

The Oklahoma Rally Claims and Expert Reaction

During a political rally in Oklahoma, Donald Trump discussed the June 2025 military operation code-named Operation Midnight Hammer, which involved stealth bombers dropping penetrator munitions on Iranian nuclear sites. Trump asserted that the targeted facilities—specifically mentioning the Fordow plant—served a dual purpose as drug manufacturing sites.

Here is why that matters for non-proliferation analysts:

The assertion drew immediate surprise from international observers. James Acton, co-director of the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, stated that he had never encountered any credible or uncredible claim suggesting Fordow produced narcotics alongside enrichment activities. The White House declined to provide an explanation for the remarks when queried.

Context from the event suggests the statement stemmed from a conflation of topics. Earlier in the day, Trump spoke extensively about counter-narcotics efforts in the Caribbean and the removal of the then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Observers noted the drug factory reference likely emerged as a verbal slip from those preceding remarks, which the president then maintained rather than corrected.

RAF Fairford Security Investigation and UK-US Divergence

Parallel to the nuclear facility commentary, diplomatic tensions arose between Washington and London regarding a security breach near Royal Air Force Fairford in Gloucestershire. British counter-terrorism police arrested five men in their twenties on Sunday after three small trucks approached the airfield perimeter.

But there is a twist in the police custody timeline:

Although explosive ordinance teams found gasoline inside the intercepted vehicles rather than active explosive devices, British authorities released all five men on police bail while investigations continued. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated publicly that strong indicators pointed toward Iranian involvement in the incident.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi rejected the British allegations via social media, criticizing London for releasing the suspected individuals on bail. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Donald Trump expressed displeasure with the UK’s handling of the suspects, highlighting strain between the allied nations over threat assessments related to a facility used by American forces for operations targeting Iran.

New Arrests and Expanding Counter-Terrorism Scrutiny

The scope of the UK investigation widened as counter-terrorism command officers executed additional operations. British police arrested a 25-year-old dual British-Iranian national on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism.

Photo: youlyou.com

Event / Development Key Actor / Authority Reported Details RAF Fairford Interception UK Counter-Terrorism Police Five men in their twenties arrested near the Gloucestershire base; released on police bail after gasoline was discovered in three vans. Subsequent Arrest British Counter-Terrorism Police A 25-year-old British-Iranian national detained under suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism. UK Governmental Assessment Prime Minister Andy Burnham Stated strong indications suggest Iranian backing for the weekend incident near the military installation. Iranian Diplomatic Rejection Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Dismissed British assertions of state involvement as baseless and criticized the decision to grant bail to suspects.

The ongoing coordination between British and American security services centers on determining the precise objective of the individuals near RAF Fairford. While London pursues leads through domestic counter-terrorism frameworks, international reactions from Washington underscore how closely allied capitals monitor any security anomalies tied to strategic military infrastructure.

Looking ahead at the diplomatic landscape:

The convergence of assertions regarding Iranian industrial capabilities in domestic political speeches and concrete security investigations on British soil illustrates the volatile information environment surrounding Middle Eastern security policy. As British counter-terrorism agencies continue examining the connections behind the Fairford vehicle intercept, official channels in Tehran maintain complete denial of state complicity.