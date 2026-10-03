Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Cardiovascular Events and Cancer Risks

Ultra-processed foods now constitute over 30 percent of the food consumed in France and more than half of daily calories in the United States. Each additional 100-gram daily portion of ultra-processed foods is associated with a 14 percent increase in cardiovascular events, according to a meta-analysis published on September 22, 2026, by researchers from Sun Yat-Sen University and the Duke-NUS Medical School.

A pilot study published in September 2026 observes an improvement in depressive symptoms among adults who have strongly reduced ultra-processed foods, though researchers note that such small-scale trials remain preliminary.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What are ultra-processed foods? Industrial formulations made in factories at industrial scales, containing ingredients modified and combined to increase their fat, sugar, and/or salt content.

Industrial formulations made in factories at industrial scales, containing ingredients modified and combined to increase their fat, sugar, and/or salt content. The physiological mechanism: These products activate the brain’s reward system with too much power.

The International Consensus on Industrial Food Addiction

Experts have examined the addictive potential of modern industrial diets. Population estimates indicate that upwards of 20 percent of adults and 15 percent of children and adolescents exhibit these dependency markers. Ashley Gearhardt explains that cravings are an essential characteristic of addiction and are easily observable with ultra-processed foods.

The historical evolution of human nutrition helps explain this vulnerability.

Global Cohort Data Highlocking Chronic Disease Risks

A meta-analysis published in Family Medicine and Community Health provides scale to the physical toll of these products. Researchers from Sun Yat-Sen University and Duke-NUS Medical School compiled data from 51 prospective cohort studies published through April 2026, following nearly 8,819,894 participants—aged on average between 23 and 77 years—over periods ranging from two to 32 years. The work covered America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

The pooled data reveal that each additional 100-gram daily portion of ultra-processed foods is associated with a 14 percent increase in cardiovascular events, a 4 percent increase in cancer risk, a 3 percent rise in all-cause mortality, and a 2 percent escalation in type 2 diabetes or metabolic syndrome. Among the highest consumers overall, cardiovascular disease and metabolic syndrome rates surged by 24 percent, obesity climbed by 23 percent, and digestive disorders recorded a 31 percent increase compared to minimal consumers. Fiber and vitamins lack in these products.

Health Risks Associated with Daily Ultra-Processed Food Consumption Health Condition Relative Risk Increase (High Consumers) Risk Increase per 100g Daily Portion Cardiovascular Events +24% +14% Type 2 Diabetes / Metabolic Syndrome +24% +2% Overweight / Obesity +23% Not specified Digestive Disorders +31% Not specified Cancer Incidence +12% +4% All-Cause Mortality +18% +3%

Investigating Mental Health and Preliminary Dietary Interventions

Beyond metabolic and cardiovascular endpoints, scientific literature highlights a correlation between industrial diets and mental health conditions. Data demonstrate that depression and anxiety incidence increases by up to 27 percent among high consumers of ultra-processed foods. French research had until now mostly highlighted associations, with Inserm having analyzed the link between ultra-processed foods and depressive symptoms.

Exploring this connection further, a pilot study examined twenty participants who alternatively kept their usual diet and then adopted a diet low in ultra-processed products for four weeks, or performed both periods in reverse order. During the dietary modification period, their consumption of ultra-processed foods decreased by more than 85 percent. However, experts emphasize that such small-scale trials remain preliminary. Modifying a diet does not replace established clinical care, and patients managing diagnosed depression or anxiety disorders should never discontinue prescribed pharmacotherapy or psychotherapy based solely on dietary adjustments.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Evan Forman notes that people do not realize that most of the time, they do not decide what they eat.

Photo: Top Santé

References:

Family Medicine and Community Health: Meta-analysis on ultra-processed foods and adverse health outcomes (2026).

Inserm: Research reports on ultra-processed dietary intake and mental health correlations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute formal medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.