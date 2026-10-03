Jacob Fowler and David Reinbacher React to Canadiens Demotion

Montreal Canadiens prospects Jacob Fowler and David Reinbacher are processing difficult demotions to the Laval Rocket following general manager Kent Hughes’s decision to carry just two goaltenders, with Samuel Montembeault remaining with the team.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Roster Crunch That Forced Fowler Down

Kent Hughes confirmed that the Canadiens would begin the campaign with only a two-man goaltending tandem, pushing Jacob Fowler back to the American Hockey League. The setup allowed management to shield Fowler from waivers while attempting to stabilize Samuel Montembeault’s performance in the top tier. It is a logical, rational front-office move designed to protect asset value.

Obviously, I didn’t like the conversation we had. But I believe it’s my job, as a professional, to play where my feet are,” Fowler stated in the Laval dressing room, as reported by rds.ca.

Reinbacher Confronts Another AHL Stint

David Reinbacher arrived at the Canadiens training camp carrying unshakeable confidence, logging heavy minutes alongside defensive partners Adam Engström and Lane Hutson. Yet the young defenseman found himself reassigned to Laval, where he has already logged 95 games over the past three seasons. The demotion caught the Austrian blueliner off guard after a strong exhibition showing.

“It is what it is. I can’t change their decision and from now on, I have to focus on my daily work here in Laval. There’s no point in thinking about the past and what I wish had happened. I have to get back to work and prove myself again,” Reinbacher told rds.ca.

Jacob Adjusts Development Plans in Laval

Jacob observed a notable shift in Reinbacher’s play as Friday’s contest progressed, emphasizing that simplifying puck movement remains the key to unlocking an NHL recall.

“[Their disappointment] is understandable. In the case of David, who is there, who is knocking on the door, you want to prove your value. But sometimes, doing too much is not necessarily what’s going to get you results. In the third period, he moved his puck faster, jumped into the play when it was time, and defended better. That’s what’s going to get him to the next level,” Jacob explained to rds.ca. Reinbacher maintains that his focus remains locked on daily improvement under the AHL staff.

Montreal Canadiens Prospects Roster Status Player Position AHL Games (Prior) Current Assignment Jacob Fowler Goaltender 17 (NHL/AHL mix) Laval Rocket (AHL) David Reinbacher Defenseman 95 Laval Rocket (AHL) Samuel Montembeault Goaltender N/A Montreal Canadiens (NHL)

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