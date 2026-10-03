Maternal Sleep Disorders Linked to Child Brain Development Risks

Research published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine reveals that children born to mothers diagnosed with sleep disorders before or during pregnancy face a 36 percent higher hazard of developing long-term neurodevelopmental conditions, including autism spectrum disorders and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What was studied: Researchers tracked nearly two million births in South Korea over a fifteen-year period to examine the link between maternal sleep pathology and childhood neurological outcomes.

Researchers tracked nearly two million births in South Korea over a fifteen-year period to examine the link between maternal sleep pathology and childhood neurological outcomes. The core finding: Diagnosed maternal sleep disorders—such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome—correlate with an increased statistical rate of neurodevelopmental diagnoses in offspring.

Diagnosed maternal sleep disorders—such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome—correlate with an increased statistical rate of neurodevelopmental diagnoses in offspring. Clinical perspective: Findings indicate that maternal sleep quality could represent a far more significant and adjustable element in a child’s neurological development than previously understood.

Two Million Births Tracked Across South Korea

Led by Tak Kyu Oh and In-Ae Song of Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, researchers utilized South Korea’s comprehensive National Health Insurance Service database. This nationwide registry captures virtually all medical encounters across the country’s population, allowing the research team to examine every live birth recorded between January 1, 2008, and December 31, 2012. Ultimately, the cohort comprised 1,993,494 children.

Because the healthcare system records diagnoses using the International Classification of Diseases (ICD), the investigative team tracked both maternal sleep disorder codes and childhood neurodevelopmental outcomes over a follow-up period extending through the end of 2023. Exposure categories encompassed major sleep pathologies: insomnia, sleep-related breathing disorders including obstructive sleep apnea, and sleep movement disorders such as restless legs syndrome.

Propensity-Score Matching Isolates the 36 Percent Hazard Increase

To confirm that the discovered link was not simply the result of variations in maternal income, comorbidities, obstetric factors, or age, the investigation utilized propensity-score matching.

The headline metric demonstrated a hazard ratio of 1.36, with a 95 percent confidence interval spanning 1.32 to 1.41. This indicates a 36 percent higher hazard of accumulating diagnoses under ICD-10 codes F70 through F95. This classification spectrum encompasses intellectual disabilities, behavioral and emotional disorders of childhood, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum conditions, and speech and language disorders.

Stratified Risk Analysis by Maternal Sleep Disorder Subtype Sleep Disorder Subtype Observed Risk Increase Statistical Confidence Range Insomnia 28 percent higher risk Not specified Sleep Apnea 32 percent higher risk Not specified Restless Legs Syndrome 48 percent higher risk 1.18 to 1.86

Examining Gestational Timing and Subtype Specifics

The research team also evaluated whether the timing of the maternal diagnosis altered the statistical association. Sleep disorders originating before pregnancy yielded a hazard ratio of 1.31, whereas conditions initially identified during gestation resulted in a hazard ratio of 1.18. While both windows reached statistical significance, the stronger association linked to pre-existing conditions suggests that chronic sleep pathology imparts a prolonged physiological burden.

Subtype breakdowns further refined these observations. Maternal insomnia showed a 28 percent increase in risk, while sleep apnea correlated with a 32 percent increase. Restless legs syndrome demonstrated the largest elevation at 48 percent, though its confidence interval was broader, reflecting the smaller number of affected mothers.

Unresolved Questions in Prenatal Neurology

The authors and the broader literature point to several plausible biological pathways for why a mother’s sleepless nights might echo through her child’s developing brain. Future research is required to determine the mechanisms by which maternal physiology shapes fetal brain development across gestation.

Sleep disorders in children: answering the questions keeping parents up at night – Online interview