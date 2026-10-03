Bellarine Community Events and Local Activities Guide

The Ocean Grove Barwon Heads RSL sub-branch is hosting a commemorative event on Sunday 11 October at 12.30pm at the Ocean Grove Park cenotaph to recognise Australia’s contribution to the Middle East conflict. The gathering, which features a sausage sizzle and entertainment to follow, invites all veterans of the broader Middle East conflict, their families, Australian Defence Force veterans, and members of the community.

Attendees wishing to take part are asked to RSVP via email at [email protected]. The commemoration forms part of the wider activities and listings recorded across the Bellarine community calendar.

Upcoming Regional Activities and Exhibitions

Other notable local dates include the Bellarine Quilters 40th anniversary quilt exhibition, scheduled for Saturday 31 October and Sunday 1 November from 10am to 4pm at the Seniors Community Hub located at 21-27 Eversley St, Drysdale. Entry is $5 and features a biennial quilt exhibition alongside trading tables, raffles, and light refreshments.

Additionally, ballroom dancing is slated for the Leopold Hall at 805-809 Bellarine Hwy on Saturday 3 October from 7.30pm to 10.30pm for $10 with music by Ben, and on Sunday 4 October from 2pm to 4.30pm for $5 with music by Puff. Participants for both sessions are asked to bring a small plate to share.

Regular Meetings and Group Gatherings

Community groups continue their regular schedules across the district, including the Ocean Grove Day VIEW club meeting on the second Wednesday of the month at 360Q in Queenscliff from 10.30am for an 11am start. Enquiries can be directed to [email protected].

The Combined Probus Club of Clifton Springs/Drysdale meets on the second Monday of every month at the Drysdale Bowling Club at 10am, welcoming all attendees. Further details are available through Bev by phone at 0493-011 986 or email at [email protected] as listed in the community calendar. Chess clubs also welcome players of all abilities to meet members and play, with sessions held in Ocean Grove on Tuesdays at 1.30pm at 101 The Terrace, in Portarlington on Mondays at 9.30am at Parks Hall located at 87 Newcombe Street, and in St Leonards on Thursdays at 9.30am at unit 2, 1375-1377 Murradoc Rd (on Blanche St).