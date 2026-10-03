Alianza Lima Announces Friendly Match Against Talleres de Córdoba

While the men’s first team under Pablo Guede focuses heavily on domestic Liga 1 commitments, the club’s administrative leadership arranged the exhibition match to keep players sharp during a strategic pause in the calendar.

Fantasy & Market Impact Match Scheduling: The friendly falls during a designated league break, ensuring minimal rotation risk for key starters in upcoming domestic fixtures.

The friendly falls during a designated league break, ensuring minimal rotation risk for key starters in upcoming domestic fixtures. Ticketing Strategy: The club is releasing a bundled ticket package combining entry for the Liga 1 match against Atlético Grau and the Talleres exhibition at Matute.

The club is releasing a bundled ticket package combining entry for the Liga 1 match against Atlético Grau and the Talleres exhibition at Matute. Broadcast Visibility: While official broadcast confirmation is pending, historical coverage patterns point to América TV or the club’s official YouTube channel carrying the feed.

Matute Showdown Set for Late October

The fixture against Talleres de Córdoba is locked in for Saturday, October 24, 2026, starting at 3:00 p.m. local time at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, according to libero.pe. The match provides a rare mid-season international test for the club’s sporting structure. Fans will be able to secure admission through a joint ticketing mechanism dubbed the “combo blanquiazul,” which pairs access to this international friendly with the upcoming Liga 1 clash against Atlético Grau for matchday 12, libero.pe reported.

Event Detail Specification Opponent Talleres de Córdoba (Argentina) Venue Estadio Alejandro Villanueva (Matute), Lima Date & Time Saturday, October 24, 2026 — 3:00 p.m. Ticketing Format “Combo blanquiazul” (includes Atlético Grau match) Expected Broadcast América TV / Alianza Lima Official YouTube Channel

Liga Femenina Context and Competitive Schedule

The scheduling of the Talleres friendly directly aligns with the competition structure of the Liga Femenina 2026, libero.pe noted. Having finished the regular phase at the summit of the standings, José Letelier’s squad secured a direct berth into the tournament’s semifinal round. With a multi-week layoff awaiting the squad prior to the resumption of official playoff action, the institutional leadership utilized the calendar gap to book high-level international opposition.

Alianza Lima remains firmly in pursuit of the domestic title, retaining a clear path toward a potential final showdown against Universitario de Deportes. Pricing and exact on-sale timetables for the ticket bundles will be published directly through the club’s official communication channels and mirrored by sports daily libero.pe as soon as administrative clearance is finalized.

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