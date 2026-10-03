Mouse Spotted Running Inside Taiwan National Concert Hall

A small mouse crossed the floor of the Taipei National Concert Hall on September 30, 2026, during the evening exit period following the “Two Cellos World Tour” performance, prompting staff members to capture the animal and remove it from the venue, Liberty Arts News reported.

The Bottom Line

What Happened: A rodent was spotted running across the indoor floor of the Taipei National Concert Hall right after a concert ended.

A rodent was spotted running across the indoor floor of the Taipei National Concert Hall right after a concert ended. When It Occurred: The incident took place on September 30 at approximately 9:40 p.m. during the exit period for the “Two Cellos World Tour.”

The incident took place on September 30 at approximately 9:40 p.m. during the exit period for the “Two Cellos World Tour.” Venue Response: Two Halls management stated the mouse entered from outdoors while exit doors were open, and staff promptly relocated it outside.

Concertgoers exiting the hall after the performance noticed staff members crouching near a bench with a box, attempting to capture a small animal moving across the floor. Witnesses watched the scene unfold near the seating area before realizing a live rodent was loose inside the public space. Observers quickly shared accounts of the incident on Facebook and Threads, where users lightheartedly dubbed the animal a “musical theory mouse” and commented on its cultural surroundings.

Two Halls officials confirmed the timeline of the episode, noting that the event happened at about 9:40 p.m. on September 30. Management explained that Door No. 2 of the concert hall was opened to facilitate audience departures following the “Two Cellos World Tour” performance, allowing an outdoor rodent to slip inside during the transition. Venue staff immediately intervened, caught the animal, and safely transferred it outside the building.

The facility maintains regular disinfection schedules across public areas and vendor spaces to manage hygiene. Following the unexpected disruption, management instructed relevant units to increase perimeter patrols and tighten preventative anti-rodent measures around the entranceways.

Taipei City government authorities have maintained a focus on urban pest control throughout the year, launching cross-departmental initiatives in early 2026 to inspect and treat markets, commercial districts, and public green spaces. Two Halls verified that the animal seen in the viral videos originated from the outdoors during the open-door exit period rather than indicating an internal infestation discovered after capture.