George Cheeks to Oversee Expanded TV Studios in Skydance-Paramount Deal

George Cheeks, the last surviving Paramount Global co-CEO, is poised to expand his portfolio next week by taking over oversight of Skydance’s television studios, including Warner Bros. TV and Paramount TV studios, as part of David Ellison’s corporate reorganization. Deadline first reported Cheeks’ elevation.

The Skydance Transition and Studio Restructuring

When the Skydance deal closes next week, Cheeks will absorb television production assets that span major studio operations. Currently, Cheeks oversees the CBS Studios portfolio and Paramount’s linear television channels. His expanded purview will now encompass Skydance television studios alongside Warner Bros. TV studios and Paramount TV studios.

During Shari Redstone’s regime, following the ouster of CEO Bob Bakish, Cheeks served alongside Brian Robbins and Chris McCarthy on an interim basis as part of a three-person executive team titled “the office of the CEO” while a sale process unfolded.

Linear TV Consolidation and Financial Strategy

In November of last year, the company reworked its linear television business under Cheeks, incorporating cable outlets BET, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon alongside CBS into his oversight. The strategy moving forward under Ellison’s leadership focuses heavily on operational stability, corporate reorganization, and extracting cash flow from legacy titles.

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Wide corporate cuts are expected across the combined entity. Management aims to harvest revenue generated from carriage fees and redistribute those funds toward corporate priorities such as streaming expansion and debt reduction.

Regulatory Oversight and Cable Negotiations

The newly combined company must operate under strict regulatory parameters. Specifically, the enterprise is required to abide by a consent decree that was negotiated with the 12 states that previously sued Ellison’s team.

Under the terms of this legal agreement, the company’s cable channels must negotiate affiliate agreements separately. This directive applies across the board, separating Paramount’s portfolio—comprising Comedy Central, MTV, BET, and Nickelodeon—from Warner Bros. Discovery’s extensive network lineup, which includes HGTV, Food Network, TNT, CNN, and Discovery.

Executive Departures and Rebranding Plans

On Friday, David Ellison shared on X that once Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery officially combine, the unified corporation will take on the name Skydance.

Concurrently, reports surfaced confirming that Warner Bros. film chiefs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are exiting their posts. These departures mark the latest phase of executive realignment as Ellison prepares to assume full operational control of the newly minted media empire.

Overview of Corporate Changes