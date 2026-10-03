Stack Overflow Developer Survey Highlights AI Growth And Student Skepticism

Between 2024 and 2025, developer adoption of artificial intelligence tools grew from 62% to 79% according to Stack Overflow’s Developer Survey retrospective, while sentiment among students learning to code cooled significantly and skepticism quadrupled. Fully remote work arrangements dropped from 38.0% to 32.4% over the same annual period.

Shifting Workflows and Rising AI Tool Adoption

Data from the long-running Developer Survey highlights a massive shift in how software engineers approach daily coding tasks. When Stack Overflow initially began tracking AI tool integration in workflows back in 2023, adoption sat at 44%. That metric climbed to 62% in 2024 and reached 79% by 2025, with nearly half of all respondents reporting daily use.

Developers rely heavily on established out-of-the-box assistants. In the 2025 data, ChatGPT captured 82% of users utilizing such tools, followed closely by GitHub Copilot at 68%. Google Gemini trailed at 47%, Claude Code stood at 41%, and Microsoft Copilot reached 31%. Niche alternatives held smaller shares, with Perplexity at 16%, v0.dev at 9%, Bolt.new at 7%, and Lovable.dev at 6%.

Daily.dev noted that separate pulse surveys tracked subsequent shifts in agentic coding tools. An April 2026 pulse survey revealed that AI agent usage jumped from 31% in the 2025 survey to 59%, nearly doubling in less than a year. Within that agent-using cohort, Claude Code usage increased from 41% to 55%, while usage remained concentrated among daily users and executive roles.

Tempered Enthusiasm and Skepticism Among Students

While adoption numbers climbed across the board, psychological friction increased notably among newcomers. For students learning to program, AI tool utilization rose from 63.0% in 2024 to 73.3% in 2025. Yet favorable sentiment dropped sharply from 72.2% down to 52.8%.

Skepticism among learners quadrupled over the same timeframe, moving from 6.4% up to 26.3%. Trust in the accuracy of AI outputs also declined. Moderate or high trust among students fell from 49.1% in 2024 to 37.4% in 2025.

Contraction of Fully Remote Work Arrangements

Beyond tool stacks, the survey data tracked adjustments in professional environments and workplace flexibility. Fully remote work arrangements among respondents dropped from 38.0% in 2024 to 32.4% in 2025. Hybrid setups fragmented into more granular categories, combining for 37.1%, while strictly on-site work experienced a slight decline to 17.9%.

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Geographic variations in workplace policies remained distinct. The United States led fully remote participation at 45.0%, whereas India recorded the highest on-site share at 30.5%. Total respondents retaining some form of remote flexibility rose slightly to 82% in 2025, compared to 80% the previous year.