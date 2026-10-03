Netflix documentary feature examines Ted Kaczynski and Harvard experiments

Ted Kaczynski and the Harvard Psychology Experiments Driving Netflix’s Current Top Film

Netflix’s documentary feature on Ted Kaczynski has claimed the No. 1 spot on the platform by examining how a targeted university experiment may have fundamentally fractured his mind prior to his mail-bombing campaign.

The Harvard Roots of an Anti-Technology Recluse

When Ted Kaczynski entered Harvard University, he arrived as a gifted young mathematician with a tremendous future ahead of him. When he left, he had transformed into an anti-technology recluse and one of America’s most deadly mail bombers.

What transformed him so deeply? According to the service’s leading title, the answer lies in a psychological experiment Kaczynski underwent while at Harvard. The study was specifically designed to break down his deepest beliefs and confront him with intense negativity.

Dark Psychological Thrillers on the Same Wavelength

For viewers who have finished watching the No. 1 movie on the service and are looking for other picks on the same dark psychological wavelength, Netflix offers several narrative thrillers exploring fractured realities and clinical trials.

In the 2019 thriller Fractured, a family on vacation stops at a gas station. Following an accident where the daughter tumbles into an excavation hole, the father, portrayed by Sam Worthington, attempts to save her and accidentally knocks himself out. Waking up at the hospital, he learns there is no record of him or his family, and things spiral wildly out of control. How much of what he is experiencing is actually real remains the central question of the film.

In Daniel Isn’t Real, troubled teen Luke struggles to adjust to college and sees his imaginary friend of the title reemerge. As Daniel exerts more control over Luke’s actions, Luke must figure out what is actually happening and find a way to put Daniel back where he belongs before it is too late. Visually stylish and well-acted, the pulpy thriller is directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer and stars Miles Robbins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Sasha Lane, holding an IMDb rating of 6.0 out of 10 with a TV-MA rating.

An extreme and bizarre clinical trial forms the core of Spiderhead. Prisoners housed at an offshore facility volunteer to test mood-altering pharmaceuticals in return for shorter prison terms. As the cocktail of chemicals builds, the protagonist, Steve, is forced to make unconscionable choices. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett, the science fiction film carries an R rating and an IMDb rating of 5.5 out of 10. While uneven and sometimes frustrating, the film’s strongest parts remain deeply thought-provoking.