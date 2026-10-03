Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken Faces Legal Claim And Admits Rehab

Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken faces a legal claim alleging workplace harassment and discrimination based on race, religion, and sexual orientation, while publicly admitting to an unhealthy relationship with alcohol and treatment at the Betty Ford Center, as reported by CBS News and the Los Angeles Times.

Legal Claims and Workplace Allegations

Berenice Ballinas filed a 25-page legal claim—serving as a precursor to a lawsuit—against both Mayor Ashleigh Aitken and the City of Anaheim. Ballinas, who is on leave from her job, asserts through her employment attorney Lawrence Lennemann that Aitken subjected her to discriminatory remarks concerning her perceived sexual orientation and Catholic faith. Furthermore, the claim alleges that Aitken directed a racist pejorative at her during an October 2024 transit arrangement following an Orange County Taxpayers Assn. gala.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the unredacted legal filing details an incident where Ballinas alleges Aitken stated she did not want a “dirty Mexican” and a “pejorative for gay man” driving her vehicle. The document additionally claims that Aitken searched the personal belongings of former City Manager Jim Vanderpool, photographed his medical prescription bottles, and subsequently disclosed his private prescriptions to others at a Palm Springs conference. Aitken has denied the slurs attributed to her.

Photo: latimes.com

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Rehabilitation Admissions and Public Disclosures

Amid calls to resign from residents, Mayor Aitken addressed aspects of her personal conduct via social media. Aitken acknowledged that she checked herself into the Betty Ford Center for treatment last year before relapsing in June 2025, noting that her recovery continues. CBS News reported that the mayor expressed grief over the loss of her professional relationship with Ballinas, who previously complimented her on being the best boss she ever had.

“Accepting responsibility for my alcohol consumption does not equate to the more serious allegations that have been made against me,” Aitken wrote in her post, as cited by the Los Angeles Times. “I have denied the slurs attributed to me, and I stand by that denial.” The filing outlines a pattern of alcohol consumption at official municipal events, with Ballinas claiming that Aitken required assistance or transportation home on multiple occasions, including prior to an April 22, 2025, council meeting where Councilmember Natalie Meeks publicly excused the mayor’s absence by stating she was ill.

Summary of Allegations and Public Responses in Anaheim Administration Document / Event Core Allegation or Statement Reported Source Legal Claim (Sept. 21) Discrimination based on race, religion, and sexual orientation; workplace harassment; medical privacy breach. Los Angeles Times Mayor’s Statement (Friday) Admission of treatment for alcohol use at the Betty Ford Center; denial of discriminatory slurs. CBS News & Los Angeles Times City Council Action Special closed-session meeting called to address the 25-page legal filing; independent investigation initiated. Los Angeles Times

Ongoing Independent Investigations and City Response

City of Anaheim officials confirmed that an independent investigator has been retained to examine the accusations. The investigation is anticipated to take months to complete. Meanwhile, the Anaheim City Council convened a special closed session to review the legal documents as the November election approaches.

References

– CBS News. Anaheim mayor faces claims of harassing a staff member, admits rehab. – Los Angeles Times (TimesOC). Anaheim mayor admits to ‘unhealthy relationship’ with alcohol.

The independent administrative review regarding the Anaheim mayoral allegations remains active.