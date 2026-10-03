Air France-KLM Extends Aircraft Depreciation to 25 Years

In its H1 2026 financial report, Air France-KLM (EPA: AF) extended the depreciation period for its Airbus A350, Boeing 787, and A320neo fleets from 20 to 25 years. This accounting adjustment lowered first-half depreciation costs by €24 million, signaling long-term operational reliance on these widebody and narrowbody assets.

The Bottom Line Depreciation Shift: Extending asset lifespan parameters from 20 to 25 years immediately reduced H1 2026 expenses by €24 million.

Extending asset lifespan parameters from 20 to 25 years immediately reduced H1 2026 expenses by €24 million. Fleet Scale: The adjustment covers significant active volumes, including 42 Airbus A350-900s, 23 Boeing 787-9s, and 15 Boeing 787-10s.

The adjustment covers significant active volumes, including 42 Airbus A350-900s, 23 Boeing 787-9s, and 15 Boeing 787-10s. Pipeline Orders: The corporate group maintains outstanding commitments for 55 additional A350s and six A350 freighters.

Extending Asset Lifespans Across European Hubs

The corporate group encompasses primary carriers Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, alongside regional operator HOP! and leisure subsidiary Transavia France, while holding minority stakes in external networks such as WestJet Group and SAS Group. By lengthening the amortization timeline to 25 years for its modern core types, management alters the balance sheet trajectory for assets deployed across international corridors.

However, industry analysts note that an accounting horizon does not automatically equate to a fixed physical retirement date. Fleet Wire observes that carriers regularly utilize accounting assumptions that diverge from the actual operational exit of an aircraft. Equipment can depart early due to escalating maintenance burdens or arrive later than scheduled if original equipment manufacturers face delivery bottlenecks.

Widebody Replacement Strategies and Common Type Ratings

For Air France, the incoming Airbus A350 frames directly substitute for aging Airbus A330s and Boeing 777-200ER airframes. This transition benefits from operational commonalities between the A330 and A350, allowing pilots to complete cross-crew qualification training in eight days without necessitating full flight simulator sessions, thereby cutting training overhead.

Air France configures its A350-900 cabins with 292 total seats, split across three distinct service tiers to optimize yield management on intercontinental routes.

Cabin Class Seat Count Configuration Business Class 48 1-2-1 Premium Economy 32 2-4-2 Economy Class 212 3-3-3

KLM Dreamliner Integration and Material Efficiency

Meanwhile, KLM has systematically expanded its Boeing Dreamliner footprint since the variant first entered its operational roster in 2015. Both the 787-9 and 787-10 models anchor the Dutch carrier’s intercontinental schedules.

KLM highlights the material composition of the Dreamliner family as a core environmental and economic benefit. The aircraft structure comprises 50% composite materials, 20% aluminum, 15% titanium, 10% steel, and 5% other compounds, which generates reduced waste during heavy maintenance checks compared to legacy aluminum platforms.

Modern Composite Structures Altering Fleet Mathematics

Next-generation aircraft emerging from production lines feature advanced aerodynamics, upgraded flight control systems, and high-bypass turbofans that systematically lower fuel burn per seat-kilometer. The extended depreciation schedule reflects the durability of these composite-heavy designs.

As legacy widebody types face capacity shortfalls driven by widebody manufacturing delays across the broader aerospace sector, operators rely on modern twin-jets to bridge multi-year delivery gaps. Here is the math: keeping fuel-efficient assets active over a prolonged 25-year lifecycle insulates operating margins against volatile jet fuel pricing.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.