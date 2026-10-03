Kimi Antonelli Tops Sepang Practice Ahead of Bahrain GP Qualifying

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli set the pace in final practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on October 3, 2026, clocking a 1:36.302 lap at the Sepang International Circuit to edge out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by 0.278 seconds ahead of qualifying.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Kimi Antonelli: Championship leader solidifies his status after topping FP3, offering strong qualifying matchup value.

Championship leader solidifies his status after topping FP3, offering strong qualifying matchup value. Max Verstappen: Continues to show blistering single-lap pace, though high tire degradation remains a primary variable for race strategy.

Continues to show blistering single-lap pace, though high tire degradation remains a primary variable for race strategy. McLaren Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri: Positioned as long-run threats, making them intriguing options for race-day degradation management models.

Sepang Practice Pecking Order and Track Conditions

The Sepang International Circuit is hosting the Bahrain race due to the conflict in the Middle East. Free Practice sessions unfolded under sunny skies with a dusty start-finish straight creating hazy viewing conditions, while teams monitored high surface temperatures. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc had topped Friday’s second practice session with a time of 1:37.528, narrowly ahead of Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar, while Max Verstappen held the fastest time of Friday overall from his FP1 performance of 1:37.520.

By Saturday morning’s final practice, however, Antonelli found a definitive rhythm. The championship leader finished 0.278s clear of Verstappen, setting up a direct pole position battle between Mercedes and Red Bull. Meanwhile, Mercedes deputy principal Bradley Lord acknowledged to media that Friday marked “probably one of our toughest Fridays of the season so far,” as the Silver Arrows wrestled with car balance.

Tire Degradation and Setup Realities in Malaysia

Track temperature and compound wear dictated engineering priorities throughout the paddock. Mercedes driver George Russell, experiencing the Sepang layout for the first time, emphasized that tire management outweighed aero updates on the W17. “In these conditions, tire degradation is enormous,” Russell noted. “That’s the most important thing for everyone right now, and we have to try and manage it.” Russell added that single-lap pace favored Verstappen, whereas McLaren maintained the strongest long-run pace profile.

Photo: autohebdof1.com

Verstappen echoed similar sentiment regarding rubber longevity. “We started off well. It’s just very high deg,” Verstappen stated. Stewards also kept marshals busy, pausing FP3 momentarily when debris fell near Turn 10. Incidents earlier in the weekend included a stewards’ warning and a 10,000 euro fine for Ferrari after Lewis Hamilton impeded Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto at turn nine due to a damaged right-hand mirror and lack of radio warning.

FP3 Classification at Sepang

Bahrain Grand Prix Practice Three Timesheet (Top 10) Pos Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:36.302 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.278 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.558 4 George Russell Mercedes +0.610 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.714 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.739 7 Lando Norris McLaren +0.859 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.064 9 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.618 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.782

Qualifying scheduled for later Saturday will establish the final grid hierarchy for Sunday’s main event, where degradation limits will ultimately test race strategies across the field.

Photo: Sky Sports

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