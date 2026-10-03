Why Africa and Asia Diverged: 4 Key Lessons on Economic Growth

Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia shared similar post-World War II starting points with comparable per capita GDPs, but subsequent paths diverged sharply as Asian economies boomed while African nations battled artificial colonial borders, civil conflicts, and resource curses, according to an analysis by Arte’s weekly program Le Dessous des cartes reported by SenePlus.

Diverging Trajectories Since Post-Colonial Decades

At the close of the Second World War, little distinguished the two continents. Both featured widespread colonization, intense poverty, and equivalent economic output per resident. Yet, while territories like Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and South Korea launched rapid industrial takeoff sequences starting in the 1970s, much of Sub-Saharan Africa stagnated.

Between 1980 and 2000, Sub-Saharan Africa’s per capita GDP remained virtually flat or experienced slight declines. South Korea multiplied its per capita GDP by seven over the exact same timeframe. Le Dessous des cartes points to the nature of the decolonization process itself as a primary root cause. The withdrawal of colonial powers left behind deeply artificial borders alongside fragile state structures.

Subsequent decades saw the continent fractured by internal conflicts. The broadcast highlights severe civil wars across Sudan, Ethiopia, Angola, Rwanda, Algeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the conflict in the latter proving exceptionally devastating.

Industrial Missteps and the Resource Curse

Economic challenges were compounded by oversized industrial projects that yielded little return. Nigeria’s Ajaokuta steel complex stands out as a prime example, absorbing roughly 8 billion dollars in capital investments without ever successfully producing commercial steel.

At the same time, an abundance of raw commodities paradoxically damaged broader economic health. In Nigeria, a heavy reliance on a rentier economy fueled systemic corruption while leaving national budgets entirely vulnerable to volatile global commodity prices. The convergence of these factors caused public debt to surge across multiple African states.

Despite these severe structural hurdles, colonial legacies did not seal the continent’s permanent economic fate. Entering the 2000s, parts of Africa shifted toward a growth cycle driven by rising global commodity prices, improved political stability, and supportive international markets.

Emerging Economies and Demographic Advantages

The 2023 Africa Emergence Index shows that eleven nations now fulfill specific criteria for economic emergence: Mauritius, Seychelles, Cape Verde, South Africa, Tunisia, Morocco, Botswana, Senegal, Ghana, Egypt, and Namibia. Another ten countries currently follow a similar upward trajectory.

Senegal serves as a key example of this turnaround, maintaining an average annual growth rate exceeding 4 percent across the last twenty-five years. The Plan Sénégal émergent, initiated in 2014, delivered critical infrastructure including a dedicated railway line linking Dakar to its international airport via Diamniadio—a newly established urban center built to house a digital technology park—alongside a network of rapid bus transit lanes inside the capital.

Meanwhile, Morocco secured its position as the continent’s leading industrial manufacturer ahead of South Africa, according to data from the African Development Bank. Rabat channeled heavy investments into maritime ports and aerospace development, positioning Royal Air Maroc as the second-largest airline network across Africa.

Indicator Sub-Saharan Africa Trend Comparative Asian Trajectory 1950s Starting Point Low GDP, widespread colonization Low GDP, widespread colonization Growth Phase Stagnant (1980–2000); emergence post-2000s Rapid take-off starting in the 1970s Demographics 1.6 billion today, projected 2.5 billion by 2050 Declining populations in China, Japan, SK, Taiwan High-Income Economies Seychelles (Sole classified high-income nation) Eight high-income economies

Demographic Shifts and Persistent Security Hurdles

Demography provides Africa with an advantage that parts of Asia are actively losing. Africa’s total population expanded from under 500 million residents in 1980 to 1.6 billion today. Current projections estimate that figure could reach 2.5 billion by the year 2050.

Asia's Economic Rise vs Africa's Struggles: Why the Growing Prosperity Gap?

This expansion contrasts sharply with demographic contractions unfolding in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. However, significant wealth gaps remain visible on a global scale. The Seychelles stands as the sole African nation classified within the high-income bracket, compared to eight nations holding that designation in Asia.

Low-income regions continue to battle severe security disruptions, mirroring vulnerabilities once isolated to single territories like Afghanistan in Asia. In Mali, an ongoing insurgency has persisted for fourteen years, directly suppressing per capita economic growth since the outbreak of hostilities.