UAE calls Flydubai cockpit axe attack terrorist act

The co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073 used a crash axe to attack the captain and attempt a terrorist act during a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight, according to the United Arab Emirates attorney general. The September 30 incident sent the Boeing 737 MAX 8 into a rapid 14,000-foot dive before passengers and crew intervened.

Omani Flying Ban Preceded the Mid-Air Cockpit Attack

Before the aircraft ever departed Dubai International Airport, aviation authorities in Oman had barred the co-pilot from flying over concerns that he held extremist views, according to individuals familiar with the matter. The co-pilot, identified in reports as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, was subsequently moved to an administrative job at Oman Air, a government official confirmed. Al Arabiya reported that Omani authorities determined the co-pilot held extremist views and had previously spent time in Syria. Despite these concerns, the co-pilot was later hired by flydubai, raising questions about how airline vetting procedures failed to flag his background before assigning him to a route connecting the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Photo: Hindustan Times

Cockpit Struggle and Passenger Intervention Avert Disaster

During the flight on September 30, the co-pilot assaulted captain Smit Machchhar with an emergency crash axe typically kept in the cockpit for urgent situations. Flight data from Flightradar24 showed that the aircraft began experiencing severe altitude fluctuations around 8:21 a.m. Israel time, plunging more than 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds. ABC News reported aviation expert commentary noting that the aircraft reached speeds exceeding its design limits, tearing parts of the rudder off. Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door. Passengers and crew rushed inside, where Israeli plumber Yaniv Hayun placed the attacker in a chokehold. Hayun stated that he used knowledge gained from watching television shows to pull back on the yoke and steady the plane out of its extreme dive before a third pilot took over controls. The flight was diverted safely to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members.

Photo: WSJ

Geopolitical Fallout and International Investigations

The incident has drawn high-level international reactions and triggered a multi-country security probe. UAE senior diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash characterized the assault as a dangerous terrorist act. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the co-pilot had undergone Islamist radicalisation. Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted jurisdiction over the investigation, establishing a team via the Public Prosecution office. Security agencies from four regional countries, alongside the United States and other Western governments, are currently collaborating to establish the suspect’s motives.

Flydubai Flight FZ1073 Incident Overview Metric / Detail Recorded Fact Date of Incident September 30, 2026 Route Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv Aircraft Boeing 737 MAX 8 Souls On Board 174 passengers and 8 crew members (182 total) Emergency Landing Location Tabuk Airport, Saudi Arabia Maximum Dive Rate 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds

Investigators have yet to formally release the full employment history or complete vetting records of the co-pilot, leaving open questions about the communication gaps between Omani aviation authorities and UAE carriers.