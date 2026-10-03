Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen on Chinese competition and wind costs

From Jutland Windows to Global Turbines

As a child growing up on Denmark’s windswept western peninsula of Jutland, Henrik Andersen watched distant wind turbines turn, desperate to understand their mechanics. Decades later, that childhood fascination led him not only to purchase early shares in Vestas, but eventually to run the company. The enterprise he oversees is now the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturer by cumulative installations, boasting more than 204 gigawatts deployed across 88 countries.

Yet Andersen’s tenure has been defined by navigating turbulent financial waters. When he first took a seat on the company board in 2013, the manufacturer sat at a “historic low,” with losses escalating to €963 million ($1.1 billion). Brought in from the Danish banking and facilities management sectors to impose strict financial discipline, Andersen helped slash costs by €484 million ($554 million) before taking the helm as CEO in 2019. Just as operations stabilized, Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine upended global supply chains, driving steel prices up by over 50 percent and pushing Vestas to post a €1.57 billion ($1.8 billion) net loss that year.

The Cost Pressures and Offshore Volatility

Building modern wind infrastructure has grown dramatically more expensive. According to Julio Dal Poz, a managing director at FTI Consulting’s energy transition practice, overall turbine construction costs have climbed between 30% and 40% since 2020. Alongside soaring steel prices, copper and aluminum costs have nearly doubled. Dal Poz warned that this financial squeeze is likely to worsen as AI data centers compete for the same materials the wind sector relies on.

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Against this demanding economic backdrop, Vestas recently delivered one of its strongest quarters in years, pushing operating profit to €446 million up from €57 million in the same quarter the year before, while sitting on a wind-turbine order backlog worth €36 billion. But beneath the positive numbers lies a fragmented market. Nearly all of the recent order growth stems from onshore projects. Offshore development remains intensely volatile, burdened by multi-billion-dollar price tags and years of regulatory permitting delays. Andersen admitted that these sharp operational swings take a heavy internal toll, testing employee resilience and fueling fatigue across the workforce.

The Rising Tide of Chinese Competition

While the European Union has pledged to nearly double its installed wind capacity to 425 gigawatts by 2030 up from around 246 gigawatts today, European manufacturers face an unprecedented challenge from Asia.

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Metric / Indicator Vestas Goldwind (Global Leader) 2025 Annual Installations N/A Nearly 30 Gigawatts Cumulative Global Footprint 204+ GW across 88 countries N/A State Support Disparity N/A Averaged 3 to 8 times higher government support (2005–2024)

This is mostly because of state support. Between 2005 and 2024, Chinese firms received, on average, three to eight times more government support than firms in OECD countries. The European Commission is aware of this challenge and opened a foreign subsidies investigation into Goldwind’s activities in the EU wind sector in February.

As Europe pushes forward with its ambitious 2030 renewable targets, the stark disparity in state backing forces a reckoning across continental industrial corridors. Andersen’s assessment underscores a broader realization that historical market leadership alone will no longer guarantee survival in a heavily subsidized global arena.