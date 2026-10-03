KATSEYE Extends UK and Spotify Chart Streak with ‘Animal

Global girl group KATSEYE, formed under the partnership of HYBE and Geffen Records, has maintained long-term success by remaining on the U.K.

The U.K. Official Chart Milestones

KATSEYE’s pre-release track “Animal” from their third EP “WILD” sits at No. 26 on the U.K. Official Singles Top 100 for the October 2–8 tracking week. The track previously climbed as high as No. 12, maintaining its position in the upper tiers to secure its tenth consecutive week on the list. Meanwhile, the EP’s title track, “Hootie Frutti,” holds the No. 64 spot in its seventh consecutive week, having peaked earlier at No. 16.

The group’s third EP “WILD,” which opened at No. 2 on the Official Albums Top 100 during its debut week, remains on the album chart at No. 83 for its seventh consecutive week. Local coverage highlights that KATSEYE placed five songs—”Internet Girl,” “PINKY UP,” “ICONIC BY MISTAKE,” “Animal,” and “Hootie Frutti”—into the U.K. Top 40 within a single calendar year, a feat last achieved by Little Mix in 2021.

Global Streaming Persistence on Spotify

Streaming performance mirrors their chart stability in the U.K. On Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global chart covering September 25 to October 1, “Animal” placed 50th, marking its tenth consecutive week on the global tally after reaching an earlier peak of eighth. “Hootie Frutti” concurrently maintained a presence at No. 148 for its seventh consecutive week.

Photo: biz.chosun.com

Upcoming North American Tour and Fashion Show Appearances

Operating under the “multi-home, multi-genre” strategy led by Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, the group applies a “K-pop methodology” following their U.S. debut in 2024. KATSEYE will transition from chart metrics to live performances by launching THE WILDWORLD TOUR with a Miami concert on October 13. Furthermore, they are scheduled to perform at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on October 18.