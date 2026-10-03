Avatar: Seven Havens Details Revealed for New Animated Series

Avatar: Seven Havens is an upcoming 2D animated series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko that serves as a sequel to The Legend of Korra. Set 225 years after Korra in a world shattered by a cataclysm, the series follows a young earthbender named Pavi who discovers she is the new Avatar, though society views her as a destroyer rather than a savior.

The Bottom Line Book One: Survival is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on October 9, 2026, releasing in weekly batches of three episodes each Friday, with four episodes in the final batch.

The series spans 26 half-hour episodes divided into two books of 13 episodes each, with over 30 episodes of the series produced as of August 2026.

Co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko developed the premise in early 2021 following the creation of Avatar Studios, incorporating a distinct visual style influenced by 1990s anime and French artist Jean Giraud (Moebius).

Expanding the Avatar Universe Two Centuries After Korra Over the span of two decades, the Avatar franchise has continually relied on thematic cycles that transported viewers across creative settings and time periods. A fresh incarnation steps forward this current year — and the reality awaiting her may prove to be the most utterly ruined realm to date. The series centers on Pavi and her twin sister, Nisha, navigating an era where the public views the Avatar not as a savior, but as a destroyer. The world of Seven Havens exists approximately 225 years after the conclusion of The Legend of Korra, following a devastating cataclysm that tore both the physical and Spirit Worlds asunder. Humanity now endures in the titular Seven Havens scattered across the world. Michael Dante DiMartino noted that he and co-creator Bryan Konietzko wanted to build out the franchise in a bigger way rather than executing a side adventure, integrating narrative mysteries that build directly off the events of Korra.

Production Architecture and International Animation Partnerships Development on the project began shortly after the launch of Avatar Studios in 2021, with formal writing commencing in April 2023. Tim Hedrick, a staff writer from both The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, serves as a consultant for the series, while Saheli Khan recorded her first vocal sessions as Avatar Pavi on September 26, 2023. Production and Release Details for Avatar: Seven Havens Project Element Detail / Contributor Creators / EPs Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko Additional Executive Producers Ethan Spaulding, Sehaj Sethi Animation Studios La Chouette Compagnie (France), Armada TMT Studio (Vietnam) Composer Jeremy Zuckerman Release Platform & Date Paramount+, premiering October 9, 2026 The visual identity of Seven Havens breaks away from strict replication of its predecessors. Bryan Konietzko stated that the production draws inspiration from 1990s anime and the surrealist landscapes of French artist Jean Giraud, known as Moebius. Animation duties are shared between French studio La Chouette Compagnie and Vietnamese studio Armada TMT Studio, with DiMartino highlighting the French animation industry’s affinity for anime aesthetics.

A Distinct Musical Landscape and Immersive Mystery Composer Jeremy Zuckerman returns to shape the sonic identity of the franchise, though with a distinct departure from previous entries. Zuckerman noted that Seven Havens relies on a completely different, synthesis-oriented instrumental palette designed to bring “a lot of heart” to the narrative. The series will consist of 26 half-hour episodes split evenly into two books of 13 episodes. While Book One: Survival launches on Paramount+ on October 9, 2026, releasing episodes in weekly batches, an official release date for Book Two has not yet been announced. Fans first caught a glimpse of the project when a teaser image debuted at San Diego Comic-Con in 2025, leading up to the official announcement by podcast hosts Janet Varney and Dante Basco on February 20, 2025.