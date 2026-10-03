Daniel Fuenzalida renews TVN contract ending exit rumors

Daniel Fuenzalida has renewed his contract with Televisión Nacional de Chile (TVN), securing his ongoing presence at the public broadcaster amid widespread industry speculation regarding competing offers from rival networks.

The Bottom Line The Decision: Daniel Fuenzalida renewed his contract with TVN, ending weeks of speculation linking him to rival stations.

Daniel Fuenzalida renewed his contract with TVN, ending weeks of speculation linking him to rival stations. The Lineup: The host will maintain his three key programs: Ahora Caigo, Ahora Caigo Kids, and El Medio Día.

The host will maintain his three key programs: Ahora Caigo, Ahora Caigo Kids, and El Medio Día. The Rationale: Fuenzalida cited a deep sense of belonging and mutual trust with the public broadcaster’s executives and production teams.

Putting an End to Industry Rumors

The announcement arrives after weeks of intense industry chatter surrounding the future of the popular radio and television personality, affectionately known as “Ex Huevo.” According to La Cuarta, unverified reports circulated that major private networks such as Mega and Chilevisión had attempted to lure the host away during the final stretch of his previous agreement. Instead of jumping networks, Fuenzalida opted to solidify his position at the state-owned broadcaster where he first arrived in 2024.

Rather than exploring external bids, the newly crowned Rey Guachaca chose to commit his immediate future to the network’s entertainment division.

Maintaining the Daytime and Prime-Time Schedule

Under the renewed agreement, Fuenzalida preserves his current multi-format workload across TVN’s daily broadcasting blocks. This programming mix has successfully positioned him as one of the most visible faces of public television.

Photo: pudahuel.cl

Overview of Daniel Fuenzalida’s Renewed TVN Portfolio Program Broadcasting Block Format Type El Medio Día Midday / Morning Conversation and Company Ahora Caigo Prime Time Game Show / Entertainment Ahora Caigo Kids Family Block Children’s Entertainment

By keeping all three projects intact, TVN ensures stability across its entertainment grid while retaining a talent whose recent media presence includes national recognition and award nominations.

The Public Mission and Mutual Trust

Reflecting on his decision to stay, Fuenzalida emphasized that his connection to the network extends well beyond standard contractual obligations. “Estoy muy feliz de seguir en TVN, porque aquí me siento en casa,” the animador stated, pointing to the supportive environment he encountered among the production crews, executives, and broader staff since joining in 2024.

Photo: La Cuarta

Expanding on his alignment with the state channel, Fuenzalida reinforced the reciprocal nature of his professional partnership. “TVN confió en mí y yo también confío en TVN. Esa confianza mutua fortalece mi compromiso con un canal importante para Chile, que tiene una misión pública que comparto: acompañar, entretener y conectar con las personas,” he explained.

With the new agreement finalized, the presenter remains focused on delivering accessible entertainment for family audiences across the country, turning the page on weeks of industry speculation.