Illinois Tool Works Stock Rises After-Hours Following Raised 2026 Guidance

Illinois Tool Works Rises in European Trading After Strong Mid-Year Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded at EUR 233.65 after-hours at 10:59 p.m. CEST on October 2, 2026, marking a 0.71 percent increase compared to the prior close at Lang & Schwarz. The shares moved upward from a prior close of EUR 232.00, supported by earlier guidance upgrades from company management.

After-Hours Bid and Ask Metrics at Lang & Schwarz

During the late trading session, Lang & Schwarz posted a bid of EUR 233.20 and an ask of EUR 234.10 for the industrial manufacturer. Real-time tracking continued until 11:00 p.m. CEST, capturing the modest upward momentum for the US4523081093 equity listing.

Earnings Momentum and Guidance Revisions

The late-session activity follows a robust mid-year financial update delivered by Illinois Tool Works management. According to transcripts published by Yahoo Finance, the company reported second-quarter organic growth of 4.5 percent on July 28, 2026, alongside a total revenue increase of 6.1 percent.

Operational efficiency remained a primary driver for the firm. Operating margins expanded to 26.7 percent, while GAAP earnings per share rose 10 percent to reach USD 2.84.

Financial Metric Q2 2026 Performance Full-Year 2026 Guidance Midpoint Organic Growth 4.5% 3.5% GAAP Earnings Per Share USD 2.84 USD 11.45 Operating Margin 26.7% N/A

Building on these results, executives raised full-year 2026 organic-growth guidance to a range of 3 percent to 4 percent, establishing a midpoint of 3.5 percent. Full-year GAAP EPS guidance shifted upward to a range of USD 11.35 to USD 11.55, with the midpoint landing at USD 11.45. Operating-margin guidance remained 26.5 percent to 27.5 percent.

Connecting Full-Year Results With Prior Fiscal Performance

The upward revision builds upon a preceding fiscal year defined by disciplined margin expansion. In full-year 2024 results, Illinois Tool Works posted total revenue of $15.9 billion, declining 1.3 percent as organic revenue slipped 0.7 percent in markets experiencing low-to-mid-single-digit contractions.

Christopher A. O’Herlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Illinois Tool Works, emphasized the firm’s operational resilience during that period. “ITW delivered a solid finish to the year as we outperformed underlying end markets, expanded operating margin by 140 basis points, generated record free cash flow, and delivered seven percent earnings per share growth in the fourth quarter,” O’Herlihy stated.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company recorded revenue of $3.9 billion, a 1.3 percent decrease driven by a 0.5 percent organic revenue decline. GAAP EPS for that final quarter reached $2.54, up seven percent, while operating cash flow hit $1.1 billion alongside a free cash flow of $1.0 billion.

Unresolved Market Variables and Near-Term Outlook

Management previously factored a $0.30 foreign currency translation headwind into forward projections.