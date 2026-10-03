Ann Widdecombe Murder Suspect Charged with Terror Plot Against Nigel Farage

Joshua Kerry, a 28-year-old man from Rotherham currently accused of murdering Ann Widdecombe, has now been charged by the Crown Prosecution Service with preparing acts of terrorism including against Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Counter-terrorism police confirmed the charge on Friday, stating it follows an intensive investigation into activities alleged to have taken place between May 31, 2024, and July 8, 2026. Reform lawmaker Richard Tice wrote on X that the Widdecombe alleged murderer was charged with acts of terrorism against Nigel Farage over 2 years.

Counter-Terrorism Charges Follow Comprehensive Police Investigation

The new terrorism charge against Kerry stems from what senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism policing Vicki Evans described as a hugely intensive and complex investigation. Detectives, analysts, and forensic experts worked across multiple lines of inquiry to secure the authorization from prosecutors. Frank Ferguson, chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, noted that his team worked closely with police to establish that sufficient evidence existed to bring the case forward. Kerry is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The legal developments build upon an ongoing murder case involving Widdecombe, the 78-year-old former Conservative minister and Reform UK spokesperson. Prosecutors previously stated that Widdecombe was attacked on July 8 at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor, Devon, after the suspect drove from his home in Rotherham, northern England. Her body was discovered face-down on her kitchen floor by her gardener on the morning of July 9. A court previously heard that she had been struck 21 times on the head with a hammer.

Political Security Realities and Parliamentary Scrutiny

The charges have triggered intense concern across the British political establishment regarding the safety of public figures. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood addressed the developments on social media, emphasizing that an attack on anyone in politics represents an assault on the democratic system as a whole. Mahmood stated that the case raises serious questions about the security of those in public life and pledged to update Parliament on strengthened protections once it returns. On X, she said: My profound sympathies are with Nigel Farage and his family.

Photo: ABC News & Headlines

Photo: The Guardian

The broader security climate surrounding Reform UK leadership has faced increased scrutiny amid these investigations. Nigel Farage, who is currently facing a parliamentary inquiry regarding a £5 million gift from a cryptocurrency investor, has maintained that the funds are necessary to secure personal protection. A Reform UK source told Reuters: This is exactly why Nigel needed £5m to protect his security for life. Sources close to the party pointed to the unfolding terror charges as justification for those security expenditures. Meanwhile, the Jo Cox Foundation—established in memory of the Labour MP murdered in 2016—warned that rising levels of abuse, intimidation, and violence continue to threaten the foundations of British democracy.

Unresolved Inquiries and Prior Incidents Under Review

Authorities continue to examine related incidents involving the wider political landscape and security apparatus. Counter-Terrorism Policing London reopened a year-long investigation into an alleged firebomb attack at Farage’s home in south London. Although initial police investigations treated that incident as an attempted burglary without making arrests before closing the file, newly identified lines of inquiry prompted a formal review. Police have not clarified whether the renewed inquiries into the south London incident directly connect to the terrorism charges brought against Kerry.

Ann Widdecombe murder suspect charged over alleged Nigel Farage terror plot

As the legal proceedings advance toward Wednesday’s court appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, key questions remain unanswered regarding the full scope of the alleged conspiracy. Neither police nor prosecutors have released further specific details regarding the nature of the preparatory acts directed at Farage, leaving the public timeline and specific threat vectors subject to upcoming court revelations.