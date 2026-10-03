Lionel Messi Arrived in Argentina Ahead of Farewell Match

Lionel Messi arrived in Argentina on Friday aboard a private jet with his family, landing at Rosario’s Islas Malvinas International Airport ahead of his final international appearance for the Albiceleste. The farewell match is scheduled for Tuesday at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, where Argentina will face Benin in a sell-out fixture.

Fantasy & Market Impact Inter Miami Availability: Messi will return directly to Major League Soccer commitments in Miami following the conclusion of the international break.

Early Arrival in Rosario and Travel Adjustments

The 39-year-old forward touched down in his hometown of Rosario, located 300 kilometers north of Buenos Aires, before heading to his private residence in Funes.

Messi’s return home occurred earlier than initially scheduled. Scaloni clarified the player’s itinerary during a pre-match press conference ahead of the Bolivia fixture, noting that the talisman’s arrival was originally anticipated after the weekend fixture on Saturday the 3rd. Yahoo Sports noted that the captain is scheduled to complete just a single training session alongside his international teammates prior to his swansong.

The Monumental Farewell Against Benin

Tuesday’s friendly against Benin on October 6 will bring down the curtain on Messi’s 21-year international career in the Albiceleste jersey.

Photo: abcnews.com

The Argentine Football Association stated that the goal of the match is to ensure the player gets the home send-off he truly deserves following his international retirement announcement on August 31. Several fellow 2022 World Cup champions will join the celebrations, though Roma declined to release Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina for the event.

To commemorate the historic occasion, the Argentine Football Association designed an exclusive bespoke kit featuring a vertical motif complete with the Sun of May and laurel branches framing the legend’s iconic number 10 shirt.

Key Details of Messi’s Farewell Window Event / Detail Information Arrival Airport Islas Malvinas International Airport, Rosario Farewell Opponent Benin Match Venue Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires Kickoff Time 20:00 local time (moved up one hour) Match Date Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Legacy and International Career Totals

Messi’s final appearance closes a chapter on an international career that yielded 125 goals for his country. ABC News noted that his historic run included leading the team to a World Cup title in Qatar in 2022, alongside reaching two other World Cup finals against Germany in 2014 and Spain.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

The veteran forward is not taking part in any of Argentina’s other matches during this international window. While the national side secured a 4-0 victory over Bolivia on Wednesday and faces Burkina Faso on Saturday, Messi’s focus remains squarely on his single farewell appearance at the Monumental before returning to see out the remainder of the Major League Soccer campaign in Miami.

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