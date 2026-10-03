Leaders of Galicia, Basque Country, and Catalonia Defend Regional Autonomy at La Toja Forum

On October 2, 2026, the leaders of Spain’s three historical nationalities—Galicia, the Basque Country, and Catalonia—convened at the Foro La Toja to debate territorial cohesion, industrial policy, and regional funding. This high-profile gathering offered a rare display of institutional cooperation amid a wider political climate defined by intense polarization in Madrid.

Institutional Convergence at the Foro La Toja

The economic articulation of the Spanish State took center stage as regional presidents Alfonso Rueda of Galicia, Imanol Pradales of the Basque Country, and Salvador Illa of Catalonia shared a stage. Antón Costas, president of the Economic and Social Council (CES), moderated the session on competitiveness and territorial cohesion.

The joint appearance projected an explicit message of cooperation. Euskadi and Catalonia together concentrate a quarter of Spain’s gross domestic product, while Galicia and Catalonia account for a third of the nation’s exports.

However, sharp divergences appeared beneath the surface cordiality, particularly regarding regional financing. While Rueda and Illa clashed along traditional party lines, Pradales maintained distance from the partisan brawl, pointing out that the Basque Country operates under distinct financial frameworks outside the common regime.

Regional Diagnostics and Economic Roadmaps

Each president presented distinct strategies for regional growth. Alfonso Rueda emphasized political and legal stability as the bedrock of Galicia’s economic convergence, highlighting uninterrupted budget approvals since 2009. Rueda pointed to green energy transitions, strategic minerals, vocational training, and the reintegration of roughly 50,000 returnees over recent years as key solutions to labor shortages.

Photo: GaliciaPress

Imanol Pradales reported that Euskadi has achieved 22 quarters of growth above 2% alongside unemployment of 6%. Pradales used the forum to label the political friction in Madrid a “disgrace for Spain,” arguing it paralyzes structural reforms.

Salvador Illa outlined the roadmap for the Catalan government to impulsar una “prosperidad compartida”. Illa also criticized Junts for rejecting government housing decrees in Congress, arguing that institutions must intervene directly in the market.

Housing as the Central Obstacle to Social Cohesion

All three leaders agreed that the housing crisis represents the single greatest threat to disposable family income, labor mobility, and youth retention. Consensus emerged around the necessity of mobilizing public land, adequate financing, and private sector investment to expand housing stock.

Photo: El Mundo

The Basque Country is implementing new formulas for housing construction led by the commissioner Denis Itxaso. Itxaso announced the start of a sectoral housing plan to determine where to use available land to build 160,000 homes, with the document expected to be concluded in 2030. Pradales highlighted legislative reforms and the Social Fund to increase public housing from 8% to 12% of the total.

Reclaiming the Autonomic State

Beyond economics, the debate evolved into a defense of Spain’s decentralized model. Alfonso Rueda highlighted the need to defend the autonomic state against centralizing pressures, a sentiment echoed by Pradales. By appearing side by side, the leaders of the historical nationalities underscored the importance of cooperation.