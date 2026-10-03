Irish Fiscal Advisory Council Warns of 2026 Spending Breach

Ireland faces a €1.5 billion budget overrun for 2026 as the Government prepares to break expenditure ceilings established under its Medium Term Fiscal and Structural Plan. According to the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, spending is up 7.8% this year against a 6.3% forecast, driven largely by overruns in the Department of Health and looming social-welfare outlays.

The Bottom Line Spending Breach: Gross expenditure is projected to exceed the limit for 2026 by €1.5 billion, with total spending growth tracking at 7.8% so far this year.

Gross expenditure is projected to exceed the limit for 2026 by €1.5 billion, with total spending growth tracking at 7.8% so far this year. Fiscal Vulnerability: The Central Bank reports that stripping out volatile windfall corporation taxes would result in a €7 billion deficit rather than a surplus this year.

The Central Bank reports that stripping out volatile windfall corporation taxes would result in a €7 billion deficit rather than a surplus this year. Macro Pressures: Rising global borrowing costs—typified by US ten-year bond yields reaching 5.2% and Irish ten-year debt hitting 3.6%—compound the risk of maintaining an unanchored budgetary stance.

Breaking Medium-Term Expenditure Ceilings Last year, Simon Harris and Jack Chambers declared that continuous spending overruns by departments operating outside their means had ended. The administration published a Medium Term Fiscal and Structural Plan submitted to the European Union, which mandated that 2026 expenditure growth be capped at 7%. That target represented a rise bigger than any expenditure increase in any other EU country. As the Dáil approaches Budget Day, the Department of Health accounts for approximately half of the incoming overrun. Additional outlays for the annual Christmas Bonus—a double social-welfare payment confirmed during the budget announcement without pre-allocated funding—will add another few hundred million to the overrun.

Corporation Tax Dependence and Windfall Exposure The financing for these expanding budgets relies heavily on corporation tax receipts generated by multinational corporations. The Central Bank highlights that these revenues comprise two distinct streams: domestic operational activity and foreign-generated windfall taxes. Fiscal Metric Current Projection / Rate Comparison / Context 2026 Expenditure Growth 7.8% Up from the 6.3% forecast; ceiling set at 7% Projected Budget Overrun €1.5 Billion Driven largely by Department of Health overspending Underlying Fiscal Balance -€7 Billion Deficit Projected outcome if windfall corporation taxes are removed Irish 10-Year Debt Yield 3.6% Up from 3% recorded in February The windfall category remains acutely vulnerable. A strategic relocation of profits by a US-headquartered multinational could abruptly drain state revenues without requiring any physical factory closure or job losses in Ireland. According to the Economic and Social Research Institute, the economic footprint of these firms extends beyond corporate receipts; income tax collections depend on their highly paid workforces, and VAT receipts scale upward as government-driven consumption flows through households and businesses.

Rising Borrowing Costs and International Headwinds External macroeconomic volatility complicates domestic budget expansion. The energy shock caused by the Iran war has driven international borrowing costs higher, pushing US ten-year bond yields to 5.2% and American mortgage rates to 7%. Ireland remains exposed to these debt market shifts. The interest rate on Irish ten-year sovereign debt stands at 3.6%, climbing from 3% in February. The prudent course of action would be for the Government to run a bigger surplus when it announces the Budget next week, yet current Coalition projections point toward continued spending expansion.

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