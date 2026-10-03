Chicago Bears Target Dolphins Defensive Lineman Zach Sieler in Trade

Zach Sieler Emerges as Trade Deadline Target for Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears could target Miami Dolphins Zach Sieler ahead of the trade deadline to bolster their interior defense, The Sporting News reported. Sitting in a strong position on both sides of the ball, the Bears front office faces an opportunity to add reinforcements as they eye a deep postseason run.

Interior Defensive Reinforcements for a Playoff Push

While the Bears offense has delivered red-hot performances to start the season, analysts point to the defensive trenches as a prime spot for upgrade. Cory Woodroof noted in The Sporting News that Sieler could absolutely use Sieler as a starter next to Grady Jarrett in the interior of the defense and give his career a fresh start while aiding the Bears’ 2026 playoff push.

Dolphins Poised to Sell as Season Struggles Mount

In Miami, the Dolphins look like a lost cause at this stage of the campaign, making veteran pieces expendable. Moving Sieler would clear his contract without creating a significant dead cap burden for the franchise. In return, the Dolphins could acquire an additional 2027 draft pick to aid their ongoing roster reconfiguration.

Examining Sieler’s Production and Pass-Rush Value

Sieler has yet to register a sack this season and has not put up massive numbers out of the gate. However, his track record includes high-impact stretches, highlighted by 10 sacks in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Beyond the raw sack totals, his consistent ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks addresses a specific need for the Bears defense.