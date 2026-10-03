Zachary Athekame secures right-back role for the Swiss national team

Zachary Athekame has emerged as a standout option for the Swiss national football team’s right-back position following strong performances in October 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Fantasy & Market Impact Club Valuation Boost: Regular minutes in Ligue 1 under Lyon’s tactical setup are accelerating his market valuation following a stagnant spell at AC Milan.

Resolving the Post-Lichtsteiner Tactical Void on the Flank

For over seven years, Murat Yakin’s side has grappled with stability on the right defensive channel. Following Stephan Lichtsteiner’s departure, Silvan Widmer held the mantle but struggled for consistent form, eventually ceding his starting berth during high-stakes tournament play. Midfielder Denis Zakaria occasionally filled the gap in an emergency tactical reshuffle, yet his natural habitat remains central midfield, compounded by recurring fitness issues.

Enter Athekame. Earning his maiden cap, the 21-year-old injected verticality into the Swiss flank. Yakin noted his high work rate and tactical discipline after the North Macedonia fixture, highlighting a player operating with match sharpness and high self-belief.

From Academy Rejection to Champions League and Ligue 1 Minutes

The trajectory to the senior national setup was far from linear. As a junior at Servette, Athekame faced a rejection that forced a nomadic path through Meyrin FC and FC Xamax. A defensive crisis at Xamax thrust a 17-year-old Athekame into the Challenge League under Jeff Saibene, accelerating his development.

By the summer of 2024, his progression caught the eye of BSC Young Boys, where he seamlessly transitioned into domestic and European competition, logging eight appearances in the UEFA Champions League. A subsequent move to AC Milan offered limited rotational minutes, prompting a corrective loan move to Olympique Lyon. That gamble paid immediate dividends. In five Ligue 1 appearances, the full-back registered two goals and two assists, entering the international break in peak offensive rhythm.

Career Phase / Club Key Milestone Impact Servette FC (Academy) Released as Junior Forced a developmental detour through lower tiers. Neuchâtel Xamax Challenge League Debut (Age 17) Provided early professional exposure under Jeff Saibene. BSC Young Boys 2024 Transfer & UCL Minutes Proved capability at domestic top-flight and European levels. Olympique Lyon (Loan) 5 Appearances, 2 Goals, 2 Assists Secured consistent weekly minutes, driving national team selection.

Expanding the Geneva Core Within the National Setup

Athekame’s rise also mirrors a broader demographic shift within the national team squad. Born to a Swiss mother and a Nigerian father, he anchors an expanding Genfer faction alongside Zeki Amdouni, Winsley Boteli, and Johan Manzambi. With Manzambi serving as a close confidant inside the camp, locker room integration has been frictionless.

Having traveled as an unused squad member during previous qualifying windows against Slovenia, Athekame now stands poised to anchor the flank when the Swiss reconvene for upcoming group assignments.

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