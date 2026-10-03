Manchester City Found Guilty on All Charges in Premier League Financial Scandal

Furthermore, the independent commission identified multiple layers of concealed financial maneuvering. Expenses were understated through specific mechanics, including £24.5 million in operating costs generated via the Fordham Arrangement, alongside £49.414 million in incorrectly excluded operational costs. The club also utilized purpose-built entities to misrepresent player image rights and hidden payments to players and staff, ensuring salary burdens appeared lower than reality on submitted accounts.

Detailed breakdowns outline the exact scale of the discrepancy. The commission established that the club recorded £949.94 million in commercial revenue linked directly to Abu Dhabi entities. However, the investigation concluded that £830.69 million of that total should have been properly categorized as capital contributions from ADUG rather than commercial income. Actual contributions from the corporate sponsors themselves amounted to just £119.25 million.

The financial scandal centers on an extensive series of transactions spanning nine seasons, from 2009-10 through 2017-18. An independent commission determined that Manchester City worked to artificially inflate commercial revenues and reduce its costs by more than £900 million. During this timeframe, the club secured three of its eight Premier League titles under ownership tied to the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), founded by Sheikh Mansour.

Manchester City have been found guilty by an independent commission of 114 of 115 Premier League charges, including artificially inflating revenues and reducing costs by over £900 million through ‘sham’ contracts between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons, sparking an impending appeal and potential record sanctions.

What Are the Immediate Legal Responses and Appeals Strategy?

Official confirmation from the Premier League on September 29th marked the culmination of a four-week hearing that generated 7,000 pages of transcripts and 750 pages of supporting documents. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters described the case as “the most significant” in its history. Despite being found guilty on 114 of 115 charges—including every count of financial misconduct and all but one count of failing to cooperate—Manchester City have pushed back aggressively against the verdict.

In an official response, the club characterized the outcome as the “opinion of the Premier League Commission” and announced intentions to pursue an appeal on the basis that the findings contain “clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe.” Chief executive Ferran Soriano reinforced this posture internally by circulating a three-minute video to staff dismissing the findings as a conspiracy theory, while maintaining that the club possesses irrefutable evidence of its innocence.

Photo: en.as.com

Legal strategy moving forward is expected to mirror elements of City’s successful defense in 2020 at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), where a two-year UEFA ban was overturned. However, distinct hurdles remain. Premier League clubs have collectively agreed not to take domestic cases to CAS, while the scope of an expedited appeals process is not a rerun of the original trial. City’s legal team is expected to argue that the sponsorship agreements were financed by the Abu Dhabi government rather than the club’s owner. If the upcoming independent commission’s penalty phase and subsequent appeals fail, the dispute could eventually spill over into the UK public court system.

What Sanctions and Broader Fallout Loom Next?

An entirely separate independent commission will soon convene to recommend punishment. The Premier League’s firm communication stance signals a push for severe measures, with a record fine viewed as a near certainty given the lack of a ceiling on what can be demanded.

BREAKING: Man City GUILTY of all but one of 115 charges of breaching Premier League financial rules

Other clubs are exploring civil action. Simultaneously, commercial partners are reacting to the fallout; lead partner Etihad has threatened legal action against the Premier League as the broader business ecosystem surrounding English soccer absorbs the shockwaves of the verdict.

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