Roskilde Festival Announces First 18 Acts for 2027: Tame Impala, Patti Smith and More

Roskilde Festival has unveiled its first 18 artist bookings for the 2027 edition, scheduled to take place from June 26 to July 3, led by Australian alternative icons Tame Impala. The early announcement arrives months ahead of the festival’s traditional late-October schedule, accompanied by the opening of ticket sales across the platform.

According to a festival press release reported by Soundvenue, Kevin Parker’s project Tame Impala will make their sole Scandinavian festival appearance of 2027 on the Orange Scene. The group arrives following the release of their recent album Deadbeat and an April performance at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, having transitioned from an indie act to mainstream recognition via the global hit Dracula .

Tame Impala Leads Initial 18-Artist Lineup

Music experts and public radio hosts have highlighted the breadth of the initial roster. P3 host and music commentator Marie Hobitz noted that the announcement bridges mainstream appeal with artist discovery, pointing to hyper-pop act Underscores and British punk outfit Lambrini Girls as selections tailored for underground enthusiasts. Alongside Tame Impala, the initial 18-artist bill features Caroline Polachek, Kacey Musgraves, Emma Sehested Høeg, Ezra Collective, Karpe, Kundo, Neurosis, Patti Smith Quartet, Suki Waterhouse, 454, Drain, G Jones B2B Eprom, James K, Konvent, and Nu Jazz. Marie Hobitz noted that booking major headliners has become increasingly difficult and costly for festivals, making the securing of Tame Impala a notable addition, while many of the announced names have performed at the festival previously.

Photo: kulturpuls.dk

The early rollout responds directly to discussions surrounding festival headliners. Several music critics previously pointed to a perceived lack of top-tier stjernefaktor in the 2026 lineup, a critique that Roskilde Festival music chef Thomas Sønderby Jepsen rejected, maintaining that the complete program functions as the festival’s primary draw.

Political Expressions and Artistic Freedom

The festival’s leadership also addressed the growing intersection of music and social activism, noting that artists such as Patti Smith, Kacey Musgraves, and Caroline Polachek are recognized for taking political stands from the stage concerning LGBTQ+ rights, a ceasefire in Gaza, and criticism of Donald Trump.

»We are rooted in a music and youth culture (…) that engaged with society, and we are still driven by a desire to create positive change,« Thomas Sønderby Jepsen said, as quoted by Kulturpuls.dk, adding that Patti Smith has consistently maintained a strong artistic and activist voice while Polachek and Musgraves actively use their platform to make a difference. The music director added a boundary for performances: »An artist may, like anyone else, think whatever they want to think. But from the stage at Roskilde Festival, we do not accept hate speech or incitement to violence.« Thomas Sønderby Jepsen also stated in the press release: It is important for us as an independent and non-profit festival both to support and highlight this. For we unfortunately live in a time where artistic freedom cannot be taken for granted.

Photo: soundvenue.com

This stance arrives amid heightened scrutiny across the international concert industry regarding performers’ political commentary from the stage, following recent controversies involving major arena tours and festival bookings across Europe and North America, including the firing of rapper Macklemore as an opener on Ed Sheeran’s US stadium tour after shouting Free Palestine from the stage, which led supporting acts like Lukas Graham to withdraw in protest. Roskilde Festival previously faced debate when stating in 2025 that artists could use the slogan From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free , which drew criticism from the Israeli embassy, alongside earlier Palestinian solidarity expressions by Irish bands Fontaines D.C. and Kneecap.

With tickets now on sale for the summer 2027 dates, festival organizers are expected to announce further additions to the Orange Scene and supporting stages in the coming months.