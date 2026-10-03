LDA: The Musical Journey and New Turn of Gigi D’Alessio’s Son

Luca D’Alessio, known as LDA, is an Italian singer-songwriter born in Naples on March 27, 2003.

The Bottom Line

Musical Roots: Born in Naples to a large musical family, Luca began writing and composing his own lyrics during his teenage years.

Born in Naples to a large musical family, Luca began writing and composing his own lyrics during his teenage years. Commercial Breakthrough: Gained national prominence during the 21st edition of Amici in 2021, earning a platinum certification for his single “Quello che fa male.”

Gained national prominence during the 21st edition of Amici in 2021, earning a platinum certification for his single “Quello che fa male.” Festival Appearances: Competed solo at the Sanremo Music Festival in 2023 with “Se poi domani” and returned in 2026 to perform the duet “Poesie Clandestine” alongside Aka7even.

Navigating a Famous Surname in Italian Pop

Growing up as the third son of Gigi D’Alessio and Carmela Barbato meant living with a recognizable surname in the Italian music industry. Luca shared his childhood with older siblings Claudio and Ilaria, alongside younger brothers Andrea and Francesco from subsequent family relationships. Immersed in a musical environment from an early age, he focused his adolescence on writing original lyrics to establish an artistic identity distinct from his father.

His early recording steps began in 2017 with the track “Orizzonte,” created alongside Bari-based singer-songwriter Il Mago. His official debut arrived on March 27, 2020, with the single “Resta.” This release was followed by “Vediamoci stasera,” which featured collaborations with Neapolitan rapper Astol and Spanish singer Robledo.

Key Milestones in LDA’s Discography and Career Date / Year Project / Event Significance March 27, 2020 “Resta” Official debut single release. 2021–2022 Amici di Maria De Filippi Reached the evening phase, finishing fifth in the singing category; earned platinum certification for “Quello che fa male” (over 70,000 copies sold) and gold for “Bandana” (over 50,000 copies sold). February 2023 Sanremo Music Festival & Debut Album Competed with “Se poi domani” (placing 15th) and released his first studio album, Quello che fa bene, via Sony Music. 2026 Sanremo Music Festival Return Performed the duet “Poesie Clandestine” on the Ariston stage alongside fellow Amici alumnus Aka7even.

The 2021 Breakthrough on Amici and Chart Success

The decisive turning point for LDA’s career occurred in 2021 when he entered the 21st edition of the Canale 5 talent show Amici di Maria De Filippi. Inside the academy, he released digital tracks that quickly climbed streaming charts. His single “Quello che fa male” surpassed 70,000 copies sold, earning a FIMI platinum certification. Subsequent tracks like “Sai,” “Scusa,” and “Io volevo solo te” solidified his connection with a younger demographic through melodic arrangements and direct, sentiment-driven lyrics.

By March 2022, Luca advanced to the evening phase of Amici, ultimately placing fifth in the singing category. During this period, he collaborated with his father on the project Buongiorno, performing duets on the title track and the song “Di notte.” Shortly after, in April 2022, he released “Bandana,” an upbeat track that earned a gold certification for exceeding 50,000 sales.

Ariston Stage Debuts and Studio Releases

In 2023, LDA made his debut at the Sanremo Music Festival, performing the entry “Se poi domani” and finishing the competition in 15th place. During the festival’s cover night, he teamed up with Alex Britti for a rendition of “Oggi sono io.” Shortly after his Sanremo appearance, Sony Music distributed his first studio album, Quello che fa bene, on February 17, 2023. The record featured unreleased cuts such as “Giostre,” “Toxic love,” and “Tremi,” the latter featuring a guest appearance by Aka7even.

Regarding his personal life, Luca maintains a private stance across his social media channels. His only publicly known relationship began in 2021 with TikTok creator and model Emanuela Pennino. While he briefly mentioned a new relationship during a 2022 interview on the digital format “Dimmi di te,” he refrained from disclosing names, emphasizing a desire to keep his personal affairs away from media spotlight.

Returning to the Ariston in 2026

The latest phase of LDA’s career unfolded on the Ariston stage during the 2026 Sanremo Festival. He returned to the competition alongside Aka7even to perform the joint track “Poesie Clandestine.” The collaboration brought together two artists who navigated parallel paths following their respective runs on Amici—with Aka7even having previously competed at the 2022 festival with “Perfetta così,” placing 13th—cementing their transition from television contestants to established acts within the contemporary Italian pop landscape.