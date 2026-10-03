Indianapolis Cracks Down on Illegal Advertising Benches

Indianapolis officials have launched a citywide crackdown on unauthorized advertising benches, targeting structures placed on public property without proper permits or encroachment licenses. The enforcement action follows a municipal investigation prompted by a public tip regarding a billboard bench stationed at a bus stop near 65th Street and Keystone Avenue. Dawn Olsen, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Department of Business and Neighborhood Services, explained that placing commercial seating within the public right of way requires specific authorization to protect community infrastructure. “You cannot place a bench with advertising in the public right of way, and you can’t also you also can’t have a bench in the public right of way that does not have an encroachment license,” Olsen said. City regulators noted that unpermitted seating creates safety hazards by obstructing pedestrian and traffic flow while frequently accumulating litter. Officials issued formal notice to Mini Billboards on July 29, identifying the 65th Street and Keystone Avenue structure as a violation of city code and setting a compliance deadline of Sept. 1 for the company to remove its unapproved signs.

City Enforcement and Removals

After the Sept. 1 deadline passed without the company bringing the structures into compliance, municipal work crews began physically removing the unauthorized advertising displays. “Our illegal dumping crew is out there, you know, maybe they’re on their way to another job,” Olsen said regarding the removal process. “They’ll be able to pick it up, but we do refer those benches to them, so they’re able to grab them.” By Sept. 24, inspections confirmed that the controversial billboard bench near 65th Street and Keystone Avenue had been completely cleared from the public right of way. Municipal records indicate that enforcement efforts extend to other unauthorized locations discovered across the city during ongoing code investigations. Representatives for Mini Billboards stated via email that initial administrative notices had been sent to a defunct mailing address, meaning the company learned of the municipal action through media inquiries. “The letter you forwarded was mailed to an address no longer used, your contact was the first we heard about this,” the company stated, adding that representatives are currently communicating with BNS officials to resolve the matter.

Transit Authority Guidelines and Public Alternatives

As the city targets unapproved private setups, public transit authorities maintain separate standards for passenger amenities. Lisa Soard, director of communications for IndyGo, clarified that official transit benches and shelters follow ADA guidelines. “However, it is a common misperception that a bench or shelter are required under ADA regulations,” Soard said. IndyGo operates authorized passenger shelters equipped with waste receptacles at key locations, including Bus Rapid Transit stations and Downtown Super Stops. The transit agency has dedicated $11.7 million toward upgrading 198 local bus stops, with another 42 scheduled for improvements before the end of the year. City officials pointed out that many commercial advertisers lease space on these benches without realizing the physical installations lack municipal approval. Businesses seeking legitimate outdoor marketing options near public transit corridors are encouraged to coordinate directly with the municipal transit provider. “They’re a frequent collaborator with the city, so they know how city code works,” Olsen said. “They know how ordinances work, and you can work with them in order to make sure that your sign and your advertising is compliant.”

Ongoing Compliance and Next Steps

While municipal inspectors continue cataloging unpermitted structures and directing removal orders to responsible entities, commercial advertisers named on the disputed installations have offered varying responses. Inquiries sent to Garrison Law, an advertiser featured on the benches, did not yield an immediate reply. BNS enforcement personnel continue to log public complaints regarding stray signage and trash. Municipal authorities stated that administrative reviews and field inspections regarding unpermitted commercial structures will remain active as crews process pending removal orders.