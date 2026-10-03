Taiwan takes delivery of its first two advanced F-16V fighter jets

Taiwan took delivery of its first two advanced F-16V fighter jets on Friday, October 2, 2026, landing at the Chihhang Air Base in Taitung. The arrival marks a milestone in an $8 billion agreement for 66 fourth-generation aircraft approved by Washington in 2019, designed to upgrade the island’s defense capabilities amid ongoing military pressure from Beijing.

The Long-Awaited Arrival in Taitung

The two newly acquired multirole aircraft touched down on the southern coast at 12H00 (04H00 GMT) on Friday, as observed by a journalist from AFP. Aviation enthusiasts and former military personnel gathered near the perimeter fence of the Chihhang Air Base to observe the landing, highlighting intense domestic interest in the island’s aerial defense modernization.

These two jets form part of a broader 66-aircraft acquisition package finalized during Donald Trump’s first presidential term. The F-16V serves as a modern, heavily upgraded variant of Taiwan’s aging F-16 A/B fleet. By the end of 2023, Taipei had already modernized 141 older airframes.

The aircraft were originally slated to arrive in early September following refueling stops in Hawaii and Guam, but according to local media reports, the aircraft turned back toward Hawaii shortly after takeoff toward Guam, without any official explanation provided.

Strategic Stakes and Regional Defense Pressures

President Lai Ching-te welcomed the delivery as a major step forward for the island’s air defense capabilities, extending gratitude to the United States for its long-standing support. Su Tzu-yun, an expert in military affairs at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research in Taipei, noted that the advanced jets provide a valuable asset for countering the Chinese military threat.

China claims Taiwan, an island with its own government, as an integral part of its territory and does not rule out using force to take control. In recent years, Beijing has increased its military pressure and regularly protests against American arms sales to Taiwan. While the island relies heavily on American defense equipment, defense officials face operational constraints. Wellington Koo, Taiwan’s Minister of Defense, previously acknowledged that it would be difficult to deliver all 66 aircraft this year as planned, despite production acceleration by manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

Public observers at the Taitung arrival pointed to additional challenges facing the armed forces. Kimi Chi, a 37-year-old commercial worker who traveled overnight to witness the landing, told AFP that while technical capabilities are improving, the military faces a shortage of pilots. Former military aviator Eric Chan, 57, also noted that the aircraft will play an important defensive role.

Future Contracts and Diplomatic Timelines

Beyond the current $8 billion F-16V contract, Taipei is awaiting final approval from Washington on a separate proposed arms package valued at 14 billion dollars. The signature of this contract was postponed earlier this year by Donald Trump.

Key Metrics of Taiwan’s Recent F-16V Acquisition Program Metric Details Total Aircraft Ordered 66 F-16V fighter jets Contract Value $8 billion USD Initial Approval Year 2019 (First Donald Trump administration) Delivery Milestone First 2 aircraft delivered on October 2, 2026 Landing Location Chihhang Air Base, Taitung

As the air force integrates these initial arrivals into its southern defense posture, military planners continue to monitor delivery cadences and pilot readiness schedules closely. The broader defense relationship between Taipei and Washington remains a central pillar of regional security dynamics in East Asia.