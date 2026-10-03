Samahara Lobatón and Renato Rossini Jr. share kiss on El Sultanato

Samahara Lobatón and Renato Rossini Jr. shared a kiss on the reality television program El Sultanato in Miami on Tuesday, following previous discussions regarding their dynamic.

The Bottom Line

The Event: Samahara Lobatón and Renato Rossini Jr. shared an onscreen kiss during a transmission of the Miami-based reality show El Sultanato on Tuesday.

Samahara Lobatón and Renato Rossini Jr. shared an onscreen kiss during a transmission of the Miami-based reality show El Sultanato on Tuesday. The Precedent: Weeks prior to entering the reality program, Renato Rossini Jr. told Shirley Arica’s podcast that his dynamic with Lobatón was “choque y fuga,” suggesting he did not view a serious future with her.

Weeks prior to entering the reality program, Renato Rossini Jr. told Shirley Arica’s podcast that his dynamic with Lobatón was “choque y fuga,” suggesting he did not view a serious future with her. The Fallout: Ex-partner Youna told Magaly TV: La Firme that he was already aware of their liaison and alleged the pair had been intimate multiple times.

Reality TV Proximity and Onscreen Romance on El Sultanato

The latest developments in the reality format unfolded on Tuesday, when participants in El Sultanato pressured Samahara Lobatón and Renato Rossini Jr. into physical displays of affection. Dominican content creator Abigail Rosé Rodríguez, known as La Piry, intervened during the broadcast to demand the pair share a kiss to avoid a disciplinary punishment inside the Miami compound. Lobatón noted during the segment that the model made her nervous, while Rossini engaged with the dynamic under the observation of fellow cast members.

This public display directly contrasts with statements Renato Rossini Jr. made weeks prior while appearing on Shirley Arica’s podcast. When asked by the host to classify his connection with the daughter of Melissa Klug among the options of a kiss, marriage, or a casual encounter, the model selected “choque y fuga.” Despite that dismissal, Lobatón maintained inside the television set that Rossini remained a notable figure, while the broadcast cameras captured their eventual embrace and shared sleeping arrangements.

Contradictory Claims Regarding Prior Intimacy

The televised romance prompted public reactions from Youna, who appeared on the program Magaly TV: La Firme to address the situation. Youna stated that the developments came as no surprise because he had been informed of the liaison directly by Lobatón prior to their entry into the reality format. The barber further asserted that Lobatón had previously admitted to him that she and Rossini had experienced multiple intimate encounters.

Photo: ATV.pe

Within the confines of El Sultanato, the topic of past intimacy generated further on-camera disputes. Lobatón stated that a prior altercation with Youna at a discotheque in Miami stemmed from questions regarding her connection to Rossini, noting that she acknowledged the liaison when confronted. Meanwhile, Lobatón offered nuanced denials when directly questioned inside the house about whether relations had occurred, utilizing phrasing that left fellow cast members and viewers debating the timeline of events.

Public Stances on Family Dynamics and Future Outlook

Beyond the immediate reality television mechanics, the unfolding narrative has drawn commentary regarding external family dynamics. Youna publicly questioned the sincerity of Rossini’s affections, highlighting past statements attributed to the model regarding hesitation toward dating a woman with three children. The barber maintained that such perspectives raised questions about how his daughter might be impacted by the public relationship.

Photo: RPP Noticias

At the same time, Youna offered a pragmatic stance on the coupling, indicating to Magaly Medina that if Lobatón believes the model represents a better path, he hopes they can be happy. As production on El Sultanato continues in Miami, both participants navigate an environment where off-camera history and televised prompts regularly intersect.