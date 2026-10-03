Ministry Officials Transfer 89 Patients Due to Flood Projections

Emergency Protocols Triggered for Campus

Planning began on the evening of September 27. Ministry of Public Health officials and regional health supervisors for Health Region 6 convened an urgent meeting after projecting that incoming flood volumes could double those recorded during the 2013 floods.

The patient evacuation prioritized clinical urgency, moving critical red-code cases, yellow-code intermediate patients, and green-code ambulatory individuals.

The transfer operation concluded by 1:00 p.m. on October 1, leaving the hospital grounds entirely cleared of patients. A total of 89 patients were successfully transitioned, comprising 75 red-code and 14 yellow-code cases.

Flash Floods Disrupt Regional Rail Networks

Concurrently, extreme weather disruptions extended to transport infrastructure across regional rail networks. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced the suspension of excursion train services 909/910 along the Bangkok (Hua Lamphong)–Nam Tok route for October 3–4, 2026, due to severe flash flooding in Kanchanaburi province.

The flash floods impacted kilometer marker 195+405 near the Tham Badan path along the track section between Nam Tok station and the Sai Yok Noi halt. While torrents descending from nearby mountains showed signs of receding, persistent standing water forced railway operators to maintain strict safety vigilance.

Park Closure Prompts Ticket Refunds

The Sai Yok National Park administration previously closed the Sai Yok Noi waterfall to visitors beginning September 27, prompting the railway to cancel excursion trains 909 and 910 for October 3 and 4.

Photo: ผู้จัดการออนไลน์

The State Railway of Thailand stated that passengers holding advance tickets for the suspended services can claim full ticket refunds at any railway station nationwide, with inquiries handled by the 1690 customer service center.

The operational adjustments follow weather-related service modifications across eastern rail corridors. The State Railway of Thailand adjusted six regional passenger services between Bangkok and Prachinburi on October 1 and 2, terminating select inbound and outbound runs at Prachinburi station as water levels held steady.