No. 16 Bellevue Sweeps No. 8 Providence to Extend Win Streak

No. 16 Bellevue University completed a 3-0 sweep over No. 8 University of Providence on Friday night at the McLaughlin Center Gymnasium in Great Falls, Montana, winning 25-23, 25-20, and 26-24. The victory extended the Bruins’ winning streak to 11 matches, improving their overall record to 14-2 and a perfect 10-0 in Frontier Conference play.

Fantasy & Market Impact Bentlee Kollbaum delivered a match-high 14 kills and maintaining a .321 hitting efficiency.

Bellevue’s defensive stability was anchored by Carlie Talbott and Zoie Roghair, who combined for 27 digs to stifle Providence’s transition game.

The University of Providence dropped to 12-5 overall and 6-4 in conference play, despite Cabry Badley posting an efficient .435 hitting percentage and 11 kills.

How Bellevue Secured the Sweep in Montana The opening set established a tense tactical battle as Bellevue recovered from an initial 4-0 deficit. The Bruins broke a 12-12 tie with a dominant seven-point surge fueled by Sophia McIntyre, Ella Eymann, and Aspen Meyer. Providence chipped away late behind Karolina Karabasz, but Bellevue held firm to take the frame 25-23. In the second set, Bellevue built a 12-8 advantage before the Argos responded to equalize at 12-12. The Bruins immediately answered with a 4-0 run of their own, utilizing disciplined service pressure from Kamryn Scheib and a steady kill output from A’Lailah Perry to close out a 25-20 win.

Late-Set Resilience and Statistical Breakdown The third set tested Bellevue’s closing composure after Providence erased four match points from a 24-20 deficit to tie the score at 24-24. Aspen Meyer and Bentlee Kollbaum answered immediately with consecutive kills off assists from Mila Aiwohi to seal the 26-24 sweep. Team Kills Hit % Aces Digs Blocks Bellevue University 40 .175 9 49 1 University of Providence 37 .217 4 48 6 Statistically, Providence outblocked Bellevue six to one and posted a higher team hitting percentage at .217 compared to Bellevue’s .175. However, the Bruins capitalized from the service line with nine aces against just five errors, while the Argos struggled with ten service errors. Bellevue travels next to Havre, Montana, on Saturday, Oct. 3, for a 3 p.m. CT Frontier Conference match against Montana State University-Northern.