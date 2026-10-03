NutriVax-Measles Trial Design and Methodology in Nigeria

Researchers evaluating small quantity lipid-based nutritional supplementation in Yobe State, northern Nigeria, initiated a pragmatic cluster-randomized trial registered at ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT06387511. The study evaluates the NutriVax strategy against routine NPI services.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What was tested: Providing nutrient-dense food supplements alongside regular childhood immunizations at local health clinics in a high-malnutrition region.

Providing nutrient-dense food supplements alongside regular childhood immunizations at local health clinics in a high-malnutrition region. Why it matters: Combining nutritional support with vaccine delivery aims to improve both child health and immunization rates in areas facing severe operational and security challenges.

Combining nutritional support with vaccine delivery aims to improve both child health and immunization rates in areas facing severe operational and security challenges. How the study works: Twenty health facility zones were randomly assigned to either offer the nutritional supplements alongside routine care or maintain standard immunization services alone.

Pragmatic Trial Design in Yobe State

The NutriVax-Measles study operates as an open-label, superiority, two-arm, parallel, cluster-randomized trial. It compares the NutriVax intervention directly against routine NPI services. Because the nutritional supplement is delivered at the health facility level while its effect is assessed at the population level in the community, cluster randomization was chosen over individual randomization. This methodology preserves the rigorous framework of a randomized controlled trial while generating population-level evidence under real-world operational conditions.

Yobe State presents severe public health hurdles. The region carries a global acute malnutrition prevalence of 14.2% and a severe acute malnutrition rate of 3.7% among children aged 6 months to 5 years. Furthermore, coverage for the first dose of the measles-containing vaccine among children aged 12 to 23 months stands at 29.9% when verified by vaccination cards, or 59.8% when including caretaker recall. Approximately 39.6% of children in the area are classified as zero-dose.

Operational Realities in Karasuwa and Nguru

Field implementation takes place across the Karasuwa and Nguru Local Government Areas. These districts experience precarious security conditions stemming from non-state armed groups, community violence, and kidnappings. Each Local Government Area contains 10 administrative health zones known as wards, which serve as the primary units for planning health activities.

Trial Characteristics and Baseline Metrics in Northern Nigeria Metric / Parameter Recorded Value / Status Trial Registration ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06387511 Study Design Open-label, pragmatic, cluster-randomized trial Geographic Setting Karasuwa and Nguru Local Government Areas, Yobe State Global Acute Malnutrition Rate 14.2% (children aged 6 months to 5 years) Severe Acute Malnutrition Rate 3.7% (children aged 6 months to 5 years) Zero-Dose Children Proportion 39.6%

Both study areas are predominantly rural with some peri-urban centers. All 20 wards were included as clusters, allowing researchers to evaluate real-world implementation while minimizing the risk of contamination between study arms. At the time the trial, no SQ-LNS distribution programs were planned or ongoing in the study areas.

Randomization and Immunization Procedures

Clusters were stratified by Local Government Area and assigned in a 1:1 ratio to either the control arm or the NutriVax arm. This stratification ensured a balanced allocation of five intervention and five control clusters within each district. Allocation was executed via a public lottery conducted in the local language, witnessed by MoH officials, village heads, and national investigators, with community representatives drawing the assignments.

Primary Health Care Centres and health posts serve as the delivery points for essential health services across all clusters. MoH staff administer vaccines following the national routine immunization schedule during sessions held 1−2 times weekly. During these visits, health workers inspect vaccination histories, assess due dates, and administer vaccines whenever caregivers consent.

Future Evaluation and Unresolved Questions

Researchers continue to track the intervention, with the trial designed to inform decision-making in clinical practice and policy settings.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute formal medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations.